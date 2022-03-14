DGAP-News: NEW DIGITAL COMMUNITY LEARNING SPACE COMING THIS SPRING FOR WOMEN AND FAMILIES OF COLOR IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY

DGAP-News: Comcast Washington

NEW DIGITAL COMMUNITY LEARNING SPACE COMING THIS SPRING FOR WOMEN AND FAMILIES OF COLOR IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY



14.03.2022 / 16:55

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Comcast Washington and YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish today unveiled plans to build a new Lift Zone Lab: Digital Community Learning Space, which offers free WiFi access, at YWCA's Somerset Village Apartments in Lynnwood, Washington. In honor of Women's History Month, Comcast is contributing free internet connectivity, a $76,000 investment, and a state-of-the-art technology makeover, to help build the new lab.

YWCA's Somerset Village Apartments is a 64-unit complex of affordable, permanent housing for families earning 60% and below the area's median income. Residents also have access to case management, support services, community services, and referrals to health care, job training, and employment resources. The Digital Community Learning Space will enhance these supports by making technology available to help residents attain life and job skills through training, education, computer classes, internships, job placement, and more.

"Digital inequity means that those who already face systemic challenges are being blocked from opportunities for economic mobility. Without the appropriate digital education, support, and skills application, many more will be left behind," said Mary Anne Dillon, YWCA's Executive Director of Snohomish County.

Cena Conteh, YWCA's Community Center Coordinator for the Somerset Village Apartments adds, "Thanks to this partnership with Comcast, the youth and parents we serve will have better access to up-to-date technology and STEAM tools that will equip them with the needed skills to compete in our ever-advancing job market."

"Women's History Month is the perfect time to recognize the important role that YWCA plays in bringing equitable resources to women and people of color," said Rodrigo Lopez, Region Senior Vice President, Comcast Washington. "We are partnering and building labs with organizations like YWCA because they help historically marginalized people understand how to use technology to better their lives. This lab will help them embrace technology to find jobs, housing, and a stable footing in life."

Comcast is providing the lab with free WiFi as part of the company's effort to roll out its "Lift Zones" program in local community centers throughout Washington and across the nation. In collaboration with cities, community organizations, and local nonprofit partners, Comcast has now installed free WiFi in more than 90 community centers statewide.

This effort is part of Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion commitment to reach tens of millions of people over the next 10 years with the tools, resources, and skills needed to succeed in a digital world. Project UP is Comcast's company-wide initiative to advance digital equity, which includes Internet Essentials, the nation's largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program.

Since 2011, Internet Essentials has connected a cumulative total of more than 56,000 low-income residents in Snohomish County to broadband internet at home, the overwhelming majority of whom were not signed up before. Internet Essentials' comprehensive design addresses three significant barriers to broadband adoption. This includes access to free digital literacy training in print, online, and in-person; the option to purchase a heavily subsidized, low-cost Internet-ready computer; and low-cost, high-speed Internet service for $9.95 a month, plus tax.

For more information about Internet Essentials and Comcast's commitment to education and digital equity, please visit https://corporate.comcast.com/education. To apply, visit www.internetessentials.com or call 1-855-846-8376 for English or 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish. For more information about Comcast's comprehensive connectivity program for low-income Americans visit https://corporate.comcast.com/values/internet-essentials

About YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish

YWCA is the region's oldest and largest organization focused on the needs of women and provides services and advocacy to support stable homes and economic advancement, reduce violence and improve health, and promote racial equity and social justice. With programs that serve more than 7,000 people each year, YWCA is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen communities. To learn more, please visit our website: ywcaworks.org.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Andrew Colley

andy_colley@comcast.com

https://washington.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct