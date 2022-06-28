DGAP-News: New Gigaset smartphone makes life LITE: The new GS5 LITE with exchangeable battery - of course 'Made in Germany

|
New Gigaset smartphone makes life LITE
The Gigaset GS5 LITE is the latest smartphone Made in Germany from Gigaset with a bright and large HD display, a replaceable battery with great staying power, face recognition, and NFC for cashless payment. Whats LITE, first and foremost, is the price: In direct comparison with the Gigaset GS5 you can save almost 20 percent on a new purchase. In the LITE version the well-known GS5 is available for the first time in the classic colors Pearl White and Titanium Grey.
The similarities between the Gigaset GS LITE and the GS5 outweigh the differences: The 6.3-inch full HD+ V-Notch display is also easy to read in sunlight; the 48 MP main camera with variable aperture produces pin-sharp images; and the fast G85 processor from MediaTek with 4 GB RAM ensures that several applications can run smoothly in parallel.
One especially practical feature is the triple slot: The GS5 LITE can hold one card to expand the device memory and two SIM cards at the same time. That means a prepaid card from a local provider with cheaper data rates can be used at the holiday destination abroad.
The GS5 LITE is supplied with the latest Android 12 operating system and security updates for up to three years. A new feature is the structured back of the device with good grip either in Pearl White or Titanium Grey.
GS5 and GS5 LITE differ primarily in three ways: The front camera has a resolution of 8 MP instead 16 MP, the memory has been reduced from 128 GB to 64 GB, and the wireless battery charging function has been omitted. This configuration is perfectly suitable for everyday use, says Linda Kirfel. Just like its big brother, the GS5 LITE impresses with a large, pin-sharp and bright display and the high-resolution main camera, and it runs just as smoothly, and even outdoes it when it comes to its battery life.
The Gigaset GS5 LITE goes on sale in the colors Pearl White and Titanium Grey at stores and online retailers and in the Gigaset online shop at the RRP of 249 from July 2022.
