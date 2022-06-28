DGAP-News: New Gigaset smartphone makes life LITE: The new GS5 LITE with exchangeable battery - of course 'Made in Germany

DGAP-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

New Gigaset smartphone makes life LITE: The new GS5 LITE with exchangeable battery - of course 'Made in Germany



28.06.2022 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

Munich, June 28, 2022

New Gigaset smartphone makes life LITE

The new GS5 LITE with exchangeable battery - of course "Made in Germany

The Gigaset GS5 LITE is the latest smartphone Made in Germany from Gigaset with a bright and large HD display, a replaceable battery with great staying power, face recognition, and NFC for cashless payment. Whats LITE, first and foremost, is the price: In direct comparison with the Gigaset GS5 you can save almost 20 percent on a new purchase. In the LITE version the well-known GS5 is available for the first time in the classic colors Pearl White and Titanium Grey.



The Gigaset GS5 LITE is the all-rounder for everyday digital life, says Linda Kirfel, Product Manager Mobile at Gigaset. We know that many of our customers are price-conscious, which is why we took a closer look again at our successful GS5 model. We kept everything for which the phone had been praised so highly and made slight modifications to non-essential parts. In everyday life, thats barely noticeable, but your wallet certainly feels the difference.

The similarities between the Gigaset GS LITE and the GS5 outweigh the differences: The 6.3-inch full HD+ V-Notch display is also easy to read in sunlight; the 48 MP main camera with variable aperture produces pin-sharp images; and the fast G85 processor from MediaTek with 4 GB RAM ensures that several applications can run smoothly in parallel.



The GS5 LITE also uses the 4,500 mAh replaceable battery that users can easily replace themselves. For long outdoor tours or city trips, you can take a second full battery with you and be sure to always have enough power for photos, videos, phone calls, social media and chats. But even with just one battery charge, the GS5 LITE has a standby time of 350 hours and will keep going for up to 25 hours of continuous talk time in the 4G network.

One especially practical feature is the triple slot: The GS5 LITE can hold one card to expand the device memory and two SIM cards at the same time. That means a prepaid card from a local provider with cheaper data rates can be used at the holiday destination abroad.

The GS5 LITE is supplied with the latest Android 12 operating system and security updates for up to three years. A new feature is the structured back of the device with good grip either in Pearl White or Titanium Grey.

GS5 and GS5 LITE differ primarily in three ways: The front camera has a resolution of 8 MP instead 16 MP, the memory has been reduced from 128 GB to 64 GB, and the wireless battery charging function has been omitted. This configuration is perfectly suitable for everyday use, says Linda Kirfel. Just like its big brother, the GS5 LITE impresses with a large, pin-sharp and bright display and the high-resolution main camera, and it runs just as smoothly, and even outdoes it when it comes to its battery life.

The Gigaset GS5 LITE goes on sale in the colors Pearl White and Titanium Grey at stores and online retailers and in the Gigaset online shop at the RRP of 249 from July 2022.



Gigaset Communications GmbH is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europes market leader in DECT telephones and is also a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities more than 50 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio with its unique selling point of Made in Germany, cloud-based smart home security, convenience and assistant solutions, and business telephony solutions for small, medium-sized and enterprise customers.

Follow us on: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter | YouTube | Blog | Xing | LinkedIn

Visit our homepage: www.gigaset.com