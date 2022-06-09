09.06.2022 15:10:54

DGAP-News: New USU solution for hybrid cloud management available

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
New USU solution for hybrid cloud management available

09.06.2022 / 15:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transparency and cost efficiency in complex hybrid IT environments

Möglingen, June 9, 2022.

USU has developed an integrated, scalable platform for efficient controlling and management in complex hybrid IT infrastructures. USU Hybrid Cloud Management (HCM) provides a end-to-end view for the optimal planning, coordination, monitoring, charging and controlling of various cloud resources and IT services across the board. The HCM solution ideally supplements USUs customer service and IT management portfolio and is available to customers now. Interested parties can get a good overview of the tool's capabilities through an on-demand webinar series or by attending a roadshow appointment.

Skyrocketing cloud costs are the biggest challenge to companies when operating state-of-the-art cloud computing environments. The cause is often the uncontrolled proliferation of cloud resources. The result is a lack of transparency and control, which frequently leads to violations of governance rules and significantly increases the risk of non-compliance. USU Hybrid Cloud Management supports companies in operating complex IT infrastructures with the help of the following functions:

  • Cloud CMDB is a central information hub providing an overview of all cloud resources and their allocation to business services and cost centers.
  • Cloud Cost Management integrates budgets, produces analyses, pinpoints unutilized resources and thus handles end-to-end cost controlling and optimization.
  • Cloud License Management delivers transparency of the software licenses purchased and used at any time. This minimizes license costs and risks as well thanks to integrated compliance checking.
  • Cloud Governance Management creates a uniform, multi-provider structure for allocating cloud resources to cost centers, business services, organizational structures and responsibilities.
  • The Cloud Status Overview allows you to monitor the utilization and availability of all cloud resources and the associated business services.

"With our new USU Hybrid Cloud Management solution, we help companies to manage their cloud environment efficiently and realize high savings potential. Our SaaS offering is being continuously developed. This means our solution is ideally suited to the future challenges in cloud management, says Peter Stanjeck," Senior Vice President at USU.
 

This press release is available at USUs website.


About USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com
Contact

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440
E-Mail:  thomas.gerick@usu.com
 

USU Software AG                                                           
Investor Relations                                                             
Falk Sorge                                                                          
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351                                        
E-Mail:  falk.sorge@usu.com                                         
 


09.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1372299

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1372299  09.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1372299&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu USU Software AGmehr Nachrichten