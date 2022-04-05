DGAP-News: Newron announces AGM 2022 results

DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Newron announces AGM 2022 results



05.04.2022 / 11:45

Milan, Italy - April 5, 2022 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, announces that its shareholders approved all motions on the agenda of the AGM 2022 held today (being the approval of the balance sheet as at December 31, 2021, the re-definition of the number of Board members, the appointment of the statutory auditors for the three fiscal-year time 2022-2024, and the appointment of the auditing company).



About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago(R)/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, and is commercialized by Newron's Partner Zambon. Supernus Pharmaceuticals holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. Newron is also developing evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com



