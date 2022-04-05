05.04.2022 11:45:05

DGAP-News: Newron announces AGM 2022 results

DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Newron announces AGM 2022 results

05.04.2022 / 11:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Newron announces AGM 2022 results

Milan, Italy - April 5, 2022 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, announces that its shareholders approved all motions on the agenda of the AGM 2022 held today (being the approval of the balance sheet as at December 31, 2021, the re-definition of the number of Board members, the appointment of the statutory auditors for the three fiscal-year time 2022-2024, and the appointment of the auditing company).


About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago(R)/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, and is commercialized by Newron's Partner Zambon. Supernus Pharmaceuticals holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. Newron is also developing evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com


For more information
Newron
Stefan Weber - CEO
+39 02 6103 46 26
pr@newron.com

UK/Europe
Simon Conway/ Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting
SCnewron@fticonsulting.com

Switzerland
Valentin Handschin, IRF Reputation
+41 43 244 81 54
handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Germany/Europe
Anne Hennecke/Caroline Bergmann, MC Services
+49 211 52925220
newron@mc-services.eu

USA
Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience
+1 617 374 8800, Ext. 112
psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com


05.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1319747  05.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1319747&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.Az.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.Az.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.Az. 1,31 -1,88% Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.Az.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in der Ukraine bleibt bestimmendes Thema: ATX schließt auf rotem Terrain -- DAX taucht zum Handelsschluss ab -- Börse in Japan gewinnt letztendlich leicht
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen notieren am Dienstag mit Abschlägen. Leichte Aufschläge wurden unterdessen aus Japan gemeldet, die China-Börsen waren weiter in der Feiertagspause.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen