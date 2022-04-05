|
05.04.2022 11:45:05
DGAP-News: Newron announces AGM 2022 results
|
DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Milan, Italy - April 5, 2022 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, announces that its shareholders approved all motions on the agenda of the AGM 2022 held today (being the approval of the balance sheet as at December 31, 2021, the re-definition of the number of Board members, the appointment of the statutory auditors for the three fiscal-year time 2022-2024, and the appointment of the auditing company).
Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago(R)/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, and is commercialized by Newron's Partner Zambon. Supernus Pharmaceuticals holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. Newron is also developing evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com
Switzerland
Germany/Europe
05.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1319747 05.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.Az.mehr Nachrichten
|
11:45
|DGAP-News: Newron announces AGM 2022 results (EQS Group)
|
11:45
|DGAP-News: Newron gibt Ergebnisse der Generalversammlung 2022 bekannt (EQS Group)
|
15.03.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Newron gibt Geschäftsergebnisse 2021 und Ausblick 2022 bekannt (EQS Group)
|
15.03.22
|DGAP-News: Newron announces 2021 financial results and provides outlook for 2022 (EQS Group)
|
15.03.22
|DGAP-News: Newron gibt Geschäftsergebnisse 2021 und Ausblick 2022 bekannt (EQS Group)
|
01.12.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Veränderung im Verwaltungsrat von Newron (EQS Group)
|
01.12.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Change in Newron Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
01.12.21
|DGAP-Adhoc: Veränderung im Verwaltungsrat von Newron (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.Az.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.Az.
|1,31
|-1,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in der Ukraine bleibt bestimmendes Thema: ATX schließt auf rotem Terrain -- DAX taucht zum Handelsschluss ab -- Börse in Japan gewinnt letztendlich leicht
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen notieren am Dienstag mit Abschlägen. Leichte Aufschläge wurden unterdessen aus Japan gemeldet, die China-Börsen waren weiter in der Feiertagspause.