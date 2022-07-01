DGAP-News: Newron extends Senior Management team and strengthens commitment to ESG

DGAP-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

Milan, Italy, July 1, 2022 Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (Newron) (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system (CNS), today announced that it is extending its Senior Management team through the appointment of Filippo Moriggia to the newly created position of Vice President of Operations, effective today. Filippo joined Newron in November 2016 as IT Director and became Director of Operations in January 2022.

Furthermore, as part of a renewed commitment to Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) within its corporate strategy, Newron is undertaking a comprehensive assessment of key ESG topics that are material to the company and its stakeholders. Based on the findings of this assessment, Newron will subsequently develop relevant and measurable targets for its ESG activities and track progress to achieving these targets over time.

To ensure appropriate oversight of this bolstered ESG commitment, Newrons Board of Directors has established an ESG Committee as per today. On an operational level, ESG implementation and reporting will be spearheaded by Filippo Moriggia.

Stefan Weber, Newrons Chief Executive Officer, commented: We warmly welcome Filippo to the Senior Management team, and we are proud to have established for the first time an ESG committee on Board level, which underlines our renewed commitment to ESG. We look forward to conducting a thorough, company-wide assessment with our stakeholders to develop and define our ESG goals. Following which we will aim to publish our ESG strategy and targets by the end of 2022 and begin our annual ESG reporting in March 2023 with our next Annual Report.



About Newron

Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago®/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinsons disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, and is commercialized by Newrons Partner Zambon. Supernus Pharmaceuticals holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. Newron is also developing evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com

