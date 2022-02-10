DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies awarded 2-year contract by Konami for eFootball(TM)

|
NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) has renewed its partnership with Japanese gaming software publisher Konami Digital Entertainment (Konami) for the creation of photorealistic avatars for the soccer simulation game eFootball(TM) until 2023. Under the contract, NeXR Technologies will scan players from top international soccer teams. In November 2021, NeXR Technologies initiated the cooperation, scanning 15 players of the German record champion FC Bayern Munich. Other teams to be scanned this year include those from top European leagues Bundesliga, Premier League, Primera División, and Serie A. The cooperation provides a continuous revenue stream for NeXR Technologies until 2023.
NeXR Technologies' in-house developed body scanning technology is the basis for the creation of high-quality and game-ready avatars using NeXR's professional avatar creation pipeline. Konami has selected NeXR Technologies for its soccer video game for the next two years to provide unrivaled play experience with the outstanding quality of the avatars. eFootball(TM) 2022, successor to Konami's successful video game series, PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER (PES), is now available for the PlayStation, Xbox, PC with iOS and Android coming soon, as a free-to-play model with microtransactions in various localizations in Japan and Asia as well as Europe and North America.
Christoph von der Malsburg, Director Go-to-Market of NeXR Technologies: "NeXR Technologies is shaping the future of virtual fitting and fitness tracking by using its mass avatar creating scanner Fusion III with promising pilot projects for renowned companies such as H&M or McFit. In the gaming industry, where the highest standard for avatar quality is demanded, the renewal of our long-standing partnership with Konami for one of the best-selling video game franchises is further proof of our expertise also in this area. We are very proud that our technology is part of the evolution of eFootball(TM)."
