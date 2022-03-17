|
17.03.2022 15:15:04
DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies scans more soccer stars from various European soccer clubs for Konami's eFootball(TM)
|
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
NEXR Technologies scans more soccer stars from various European soccer clubs for Konami's eFootball(TM)
NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) is progressing in its recently reported two-year collaboration with Japanese gaming software publisher Konami Digital Entertainment (Konami), scanning players from more top international soccer teams in March - among them many international top stars. Included are the leading clubs from the first Italian soccer league (Serie A). Konami relies on the created game-ready avatars for the soccer simulation game eFootball(TM) 2022 (formerly: PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER).
Konami's eFootball(TM) series is one of the most successful video game franchises worldwide. The avatar creation by NeXR Technologies impressively underlines the quality leadership and reliability of its applications. In its Avatar.Cloud division, NeXR Technologies is also shaping the future of virtual fitting and fitness tracking through the use of its mass-market Fusion III scanner.
Markus Peuler, CEO of NeXR Technologies: "The renewal of our cooperation with Konami holds a very special significance for NeXR Technologies. It underlines the diversification of our earnings potential and is already making a significant contribution to revenues in current FY 2022. Our pilot projects with H&M and McFit in the Avatar.Cloud are also developing promisingly. The increasing demand for our solutions in event solutions is particularly pleasing. We consider ourselves confirmed in our strategy of providing clear added value for users in a wide range of industries through pioneering scanning and virtual reality technologies. 2022 is the year of market go-live for us. In the medium term, we see ourselves on a good path to profitability."
For more information, please visit www.nexr-technologies.com.
sp@crossalliance.de
Phone: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03-31
17.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NEXR Technologies SE
|Charlottenstraße 4
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 403 680 143
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 403 680 141
|E-mail:
|sp@crossalliance.de
|Internet:
|www.nexr-technologies.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K03W5
|WKN:
|A1K03W
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1305641
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1305641 17.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!