17.05.2022 07:30:15
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE and ROSE Bikes introduce innovative body scanner to determine optimal bike frame size
/ Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch
NeXR Technologies SE and ROSE Bikes introduce innovative body scanner to determine optimal bike frame size
NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) has presented another application of its innovative scanner technology at the opening of ROSE Bikes' Bike and Service World in Cologne, Germany. The two companies collaborated to further develop NeXR Technologies' 3D Instagraph Fusion III body scanner for individual measurement for the bike market. Together with the German bicycle manufacturer and omnichannel retailer, NeXR expanded its scanning technology to calculate the optimal frame size and ideal setting of lifestyle and performance bikes for customers according to individual body measurements.
In the Cologne flagship store, ROSE Bikes customers can be measured in seconds and contact-free by scanning in the Fusion III body scanner. The resulting avatar, a lifelike digital twin with exact body measurements, allows customers to select the optimal size and settings for their bike. At the same time, the avatars simplify future purchases of bicycles. In this way, NeXR Technologies and ROSE Bikes are taking consulting provided in bicycle retail to a new level of service with the avatar-based calculation of frame sizes.
Based on its modular architecture, the hardware and software developed in-house by NeXR Technologies is technically capable of integrating further add-ons into the calculation, such as an additional weighing and related body analysis process for a more precise evaluation of training progress or the connection to an online store for a custom-fit selection of cycling apparel.
Markus Peuler, Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE: In our collaboration with ROSE Bikes, we have successfully launched another use case of our Avatar.Cloud. In doing so, we replace and standardize manual measurement to calculate frame size. At the same time, we noticeably improve the customer experience as the process is fast and contactless. Our technology makes hundreds of measurement processes significantly more accurate, faster and more convenient, proving once again the scalability potential of our solution in online and brick-and-mortar retail.
Tim Böker, Director Retail Rose Bikes, explains: "We are relentlessly pursuing new avenues and are always looking for new sparring partners to help us achieve our growth goals by simplifying buying processes and improving the customer experience, among other things. NeXR Technologies won us over with their technology for calculating the optimal frame size. 100 measurement points compared to twelve with manual measurement offer us completely new possibilities to perfectly adapt our bikes to the needs of our customers. We're excited to see our customers' reactions and plan to roll out the measurement stations to more stores."
For more information, please visit www.nexr-technologies.com.
About ROSE Bikes
sp@crossalliance.de
Phone: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03-31
