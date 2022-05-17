DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE and ROSE Bikes introduce innovative body scanner to determine optimal bike frame size

DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch

NeXR Technologies SE and ROSE Bikes introduce innovative body scanner to determine optimal bike frame size (news with additional features)



17.05.2022 / 07:30

NeXR Technologies SE and ROSE Bikes introduce innovative body scanner to determine optimal bike frame size



Berlin, 17 May 2022

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) has presented another application of its innovative scanner technology at the opening of ROSE Bikes' Bike and Service World in Cologne, Germany. The two companies collaborated to further develop NeXR Technologies' 3D Instagraph Fusion III body scanner for individual measurement for the bike market. Together with the German bicycle manufacturer and omnichannel retailer, NeXR expanded its scanning technology to calculate the optimal frame size and ideal setting of lifestyle and performance bikes for customers according to individual body measurements.

In the Cologne flagship store, ROSE Bikes customers can be measured in seconds and contact-free by scanning in the Fusion III body scanner. The resulting avatar, a lifelike digital twin with exact body measurements, allows customers to select the optimal size and settings for their bike. At the same time, the avatars simplify future purchases of bicycles. In this way, NeXR Technologies and ROSE Bikes are taking consulting provided in bicycle retail to a new level of service with the avatar-based calculation of frame sizes.

Based on its modular architecture, the hardware and software developed in-house by NeXR Technologies is technically capable of integrating further add-ons into the calculation, such as an additional weighing and related body analysis process for a more precise evaluation of training progress or the connection to an online store for a custom-fit selection of cycling apparel.

Markus Peuler, Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE: In our collaboration with ROSE Bikes, we have successfully launched another use case of our Avatar.Cloud. In doing so, we replace and standardize manual measurement to calculate frame size. At the same time, we noticeably improve the customer experience as the process is fast and contactless. Our technology makes hundreds of measurement processes significantly more accurate, faster and more convenient, proving once again the scalability potential of our solution in online and brick-and-mortar retail.

Tim Böker, Director Retail Rose Bikes, explains: "We are relentlessly pursuing new avenues and are always looking for new sparring partners to help us achieve our growth goals by simplifying buying processes and improving the customer experience, among other things. NeXR Technologies won us over with their technology for calculating the optimal frame size. 100 measurement points compared to twelve with manual measurement offer us completely new possibilities to perfectly adapt our bikes to the needs of our customers. We're excited to see our customers' reactions and plan to roll out the measurement stations to more stores."



About NeXR Technologies

NeXR Technologies SE is a Berlin-based publicly listed company (XETRA: NXR) providing B2B solutions for virtual economies using Extended Reality (XR) technologies. The core of its portfolio is to offer photo-real 3D avatar creation, virtual body measurement, virtual fitting, motion capture, and virtual reality solutions. In this course, NeXR develops two distinct platforms that integrate avatars - so-called digital twins - into cloud solutions: Avatar.Cloud offers Avatars with precise body measuring and imaging solutions in virtual fitting rooms and fitness tracking applications. Event.Cloud integrates avatars and green screen capturing into virtual stages and environments through the Unreal Engine. These hybrid technological solutions are developed and serviced live by our motion capture and virtual production studio, enabling NeXR Technologies to produce fully immersive and interactive events such as virtual concerts, virtual keynotes, and virtual educational formats, which can either be streamed in both virtual reality and virtual production platforms such as Twitch, TikTok, and Youtube, live!

For more information, please visit www.nexr-technologies.com.

About ROSE Bikes

Rose Bikes is a customer-focused cycling brand from Bocholt (Germany) which enables people to have great cycling experiences. The family business with 480 employees is focused on their own premium-quality mobility and performance cycling products, that are developed and assembled at their headquarters and distributed throughout Europe. This multi-award-winning company is a leader in omnichannel commerce and connects online and offline touchpoints in terms of curation, guidance and service. The wide range of products and services can be experienced online and in-person at the ROSE Stores in Germany, from Bocholt to Cologne, Berlin to Munich, as well as in Switzerland at Lake Zurich, and in many cooperative stores.



