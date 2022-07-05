DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE joins Metaverse Standards Forum

DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NeXR Technologies SE joins Metaverse Standards Forum



05.07.2022 / 07:30

Berlin, 5 July 2022

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) joins the "Metaverse Standards Forum" and by building an open metaverse promotes economic and business models based on the techniques of Web 3.0, the next evolutionary stage of the Internet. In doing so, NeXR Technologies with its expertise contributes to the development of open interoperability standards for the metaverse and thus to the compatibility of digital worlds. As an extended reality pioneer, NeXR Technologies brings together the years of expertise in avatars, motion capture and virtual reality development required for seamless interoperability across a wide range of technology applications. This includes key knowledge from use cases in 3D assets and rendering, human interfaces and avatars.

The Metaverse Standards Forum, founded in June 2022, is an association of leading technology companies and standard developing organizations (SDOs) for cross-industry collaboration on interoperability standards. The more than 30 founding members of the Metaverse Standards Forum include well-known technology companies such as Adobe, Epic Games, or Meta and SDOs such as the Web3D Consortium, the World Wide Web Consortium, or the XR Association.

Through application-oriented projects such as implementation prototypes and open source tools, the Metaverse Standards Forum is intended to accelerate the adoption of Metaverse standards and contribute to the development of unified terminologies and usage guidelines. As a result, the availability of applications is accelerated and unnecessary development work is reduced. The common objective of the members is to make optimal use of the potential of the Metaverse on the basis of open standards.

Markus Peuler, Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE: "The development of industry standards is a crucial catalyst for the breakthrough of new technologies, especially from the user perspective. Breaking down technological barriers not only lowers costs and thus enables mass-market penetration. The resulting increase in the utility of applications also encourages consumers to immerse into the metaverse. We are excited to be shaping the future of the industry and products together in a network of global metaverse companies immediately following the launch of our first products and services. Our Avatar.Cloud and Event.Cloud solutions are designed to share data with third-party hardware and software in an open Metaverse. In doing so, we are contributing to a continuously growing metaverse."



About NeXR Technologies

NeXR Technologies SE is a Berlin-based publicly listed company (XETRA: NXR) providing B2B solutions for virtual economies using Extended Reality (XR) technologies. The core of its portfolio is to offer photo-real 3D avatar creation, virtual body measurement, virtual fitting, motion capture, and virtual reality solutions. In this course, NeXR develops two distinct platforms that integrate avatars - so-called digital twins - into cloud solutions: Avatar.Cloud offers Avatars with precise body measuring and imaging solutions in virtual fitting rooms and fitness tracking applications. Event.Cloud integrates avatars and green screen capturing into virtual stages and environments through the Unreal Engine. These hybrid technological solutions are developed and serviced live by our motion capture and virtual production studio, enabling NeXR Technologies to produce fully immersive and interactive events such as virtual concerts, virtual keynotes, and virtual educational formats, which can either be streamed in both virtual reality and virtual production platforms such as Twitch, TikTok, and Youtube, live!

For more information, please visit www.nexr-technologies.com.



