19.05.2022 07:00:55
DGAP-News: NFON AG successfully continues on its growth path in first quarter of 2022
NFON AG successfully continues on its growth path in first quarter of 2022
- Threshold of 600,000 seats exceeded with growth of 11.7%
- Recurring revenues increase by 9.2% to EUR 18.4 million
- Recurring revenues continue to account for very high percentage of total revenue, exceeding 90%
- Cloudya Meet & Share and Contact Center Hub successfully introduced to the market
- Growth investments in the further and new development of products for integrated business communication also planned for the future
Munich, 19 May 2022 NFON, the European provider of integrated business communication from the cloud, continued to successfully pursue its growth path in the first quarter of 2022. The number of extensions (seats) installed at customers increased to 605,651 compared to 31 March 2021 with seat growth of 11.7%, thus exceeding the threshold of 600,000 seats. The seats are the basis for NFONs sustainable recurring revenues. These rose by 9.2% to EUR 18.4 million (previous year: EUR 16.8 million) compared to the same quarter in 2021. This equates to a very high share of 90.7% of total revenue. Overall, total revenue increased by 7.3% to EUR 20.3 million (previous year: EUR 18.9 million). Due in particular to the continued high volume of voice minutes, NFON also managed to maintain average revenue per user (blended ARPU) at a stable level of around EUR 10 over the last few quarters. Blended ARPU in the first quarter of 2022 was EUR 9.98 (previous year: EUR 10.19).
NFONs clearly formulated goal is to become the leading provider of integrated business communication in Europe. Accordingly, the company continued to invest in growth in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 0.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to EUR 1.8 million in the previous year. NFON will continue to invest in the future, with a focus on the further and new development of products in the area of integrated business communication (UCaaS and CCaaS). With the introduction of Cloudya Meet & Share, NFONs platform now includes a full-fledged UC suite in addition to cloud telephony and the integration of CRM solutions. Furthermore, with the omni-channel product Contact Center Hub, which is available throughout Europe, NFON has an attractive offer for the high-growth CCaaS market in its portfolio. NFON is also continuing to invest in the implementation of the NGAGE partner programme and has been able to sign up a large, important wholesale partner in Germany.
NFON continues to evolve and is now more than a cloud PBX provider. What began with three founding partners in 2007 has since grown considerably: Today, we serve customers in over 50,000 companies in 15 European countries. We design cloud-based business communication and network teams in Europe. This clearly distinguishes us from the competition. Growth, state-of-the-art alternatives to conventional telecommunication products and our partner and customer proximity are reflected in our new market presence with a new umbrella brand and new product brands in completely new colours since April 2022. Through our strategic orientation, we have laid the foundation for developing NFON into the leading provider of integrated business communication in Europe, commented Dr. Klaus von Rottkay, CEO of NFON.
The full quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2022 is available for download as of today on the NFON AG website in the Investor Relations section.
