DGAP-News: NFON: Integrated business communication with new branding

DGAP-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous

NFON: Integrated business communication with new branding



27.04.2022 / 12:54

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NFON repositions itself to focus on UCaaS and CCaaS

Strategy is underpinned by comprehensive re-branding

Integrated business communication

NFON, European provider of integrated business communications from the cloud, is positioning itself in this growth market and is launching a new brand identity today. Strategically, NFON is focusing on the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) markets. "Business communications are evolving rapidly," said Dr Klaus von Rottkay, Chief Executive Officer of NFON AG. "Companies are being forced to rethink and reimagine, and the adoption of cloud services is accelerating. As NFON, we are part of this movement and continue to expand our position with the goal of becoming the leading provider of integrated business communications in Europe."

Focus UCaaS and CCaaS

With a view to the growth markets for UCaaS and CCaaS, NFON has already achieved important milestones. With the launch of Cloudya Meet & Share, NFON offers a UC suite alongside cloud telephony and CRM Connect and has an attractive offering for the high-growth CCaaS market in its portfolio with the omni-channel product Contact Center Hub, which is available across Europe. "NFON is shaping cloud-based business communications and is connecting teams across Europe. With the smart cloud communications platform Cloudya, we offer simplified voice calling, easy video conferencing and seamless integrations for CRM and collaboration tools. This is how we differentiate ourselves from the competition," says Jan-Peter Koopmann, Chief Technology Officer of NFON AG.



Completely new branding

NFON continues to develop and is now more than just a provider of cloud telephone systems. "What started with 3 founding partners in 2007 has grown considerably: today we serve customers in more than 50,000 companies in 15 European countries," says Jan Forster, Chief Marketing Officer of NFON AG. "Growth, state-of-the-art alternative to conventional telecommunication products and our partner and customer proximity are reflected in our new market presence with a new umbrella brand and product brands in completely new colors. We are NFON. A company active throughout Europe. We make business communication smart."



About NFON AG

NFON AG, headquartered in Munich, is a European provider of integrated business communications from the cloud. The listed company (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard) includes over 3,000 partners in 15 European countries, seven subsidiaries and counts more than 50,000 companies as its customers. With the core product Cloudya, the smart cloud communications platform, NFON offers simplified voice calling, easy video conferencing, and seamless integrations for CRM and collaboration tools for small and medium sized companies. The NFON portfolio consists of four segments: Business Communications with Cloudya, Customer Contact, Integration and Enablement. All of NFON's cloud services are operated in certified data centres in Germany, whose energy requirements are covered 100% by renewable energies. NFON guides companies into the future of business communication with intuitive communication solutions. http://www.nfon.com/



Dr. Klaus von Rottkay, Chief Executive Officer, NFON AG, Jan-Peter Koopmann, Chief Technology Officer, NFON AG, Jan Forster, Chief Marketing Officer, NFON AG



Contact for Media

Investor Relations

Sabina Prüser, Head of Investor Relations, +49 89 45 300 134, sabina.prueser@nfon.com

