12.09.2022 14:41:33
DGAP-News: niiio subsidiary PATRONAS Collaborates with Temenos Multifonds to Deliver Holistic Best-of-Breed Solution for Fund Administration
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
niiio subsidiary PATRONAS Collaborates with Temenos Multifonds to Deliver Holistic Best-of-Breed Solution for Fund Administration
The solution optimizes back-office processes and improves the accuracy of information for front-office activities
Görlitz, 12 September 2022 | niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332), Software-as-a-Service platform for asset and wealth management, today announces the collaboration between its subsidiary PATRONAS Financial Systems and Temenos Multifonds, the worlds leading open platform for composable banking.
The collaboration offers asset managers an integrated best of breed front to back-office solution by utilising PATRONAS cutting-edge front and middle-office solution for portfolio, order, and trade management and Temenos Multifonds renowned innovative back-office solutions for automated NAV calculation, portfolio/fund accounting and NAV oversight.
Specialising in integrated portfolio, risk, compliance, and order management solutions as well as FIX connectivity, PATRONAS Financial Systems offer out-of-the-box products as well as highly customized, integrated individual solutions.
This integrated, best-of-breed solution optimises back-office processes and improves the accuracy of information for front-office activities by ensuring a straight, continuous path with the fastest provision of information to all relevant decision-makers, particularly for portfolio decisions.
Carsten Osswald, CEO, PATRONAS Financial Systems: With this collaboration, we combine the strengths of our products in a common best-of-breed solution. All departments along the asset management process can work in real-time and are on the same information level. Front-to-back at its best.
Thomas Chevalier, Executive Director, Temenos Multifonds: This best-of-breed, all-in-one solution addresses the growing need among fund administrators within the asset management industry to continuously optimise their operations, for front, middle and back-office activities. Leveraging our respective technological capabilities, we are able to streamline their internal processes and ensure efficient access to accurate data as well as ensure that they can deliver quality service to their end investors.
