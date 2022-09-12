DGAP-News: niiio subsidiary PATRONAS Collaborates with Temenos Multifonds to Deliver Holistic Best-of-Breed Solution for Fund Administration

DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG / Key word(s): Alliance

niiio subsidiary PATRONAS Collaborates with Temenos Multifonds to Deliver Holistic Best-of-Breed Solution for Fund Administration



12.09.2022 / 14:41 CET/CEST

niiio subsidiary PATRONAS Collaborates with Temenos Multifonds to Deliver Holistic Best-of-Breed Solution for Fund Administration

The solution optimizes back-office processes and improves the accuracy of information for front-office activities

Görlitz, 12 September 2022 | niiio finance group AG (ISIN: DE000A2G8332), Software-as-a-Service platform for asset and wealth management, today announces the collaboration between its subsidiary PATRONAS Financial Systems and Temenos Multifonds, the worlds leading open platform for composable banking.

The collaboration offers asset managers an integrated best of breed front to back-office solution by utilising PATRONAS cutting-edge front and middle-office solution for portfolio, order, and trade management and Temenos Multifonds renowned innovative back-office solutions for automated NAV calculation, portfolio/fund accounting and NAV oversight.

Specialising in integrated portfolio, risk, compliance, and order management solutions as well as FIX connectivity, PATRONAS Financial Systems offer out-of-the-box products as well as highly customized, integrated individual solutions.

This integrated, best-of-breed solution optimises back-office processes and improves the accuracy of information for front-office activities by ensuring a straight, continuous path with the fastest provision of information to all relevant decision-makers, particularly for portfolio decisions.

Carsten Osswald, CEO, PATRONAS Financial Systems: With this collaboration, we combine the strengths of our products in a common best-of-breed solution. All departments along the asset management process can work in real-time and are on the same information level. Front-to-back at its best.

Thomas Chevalier, Executive Director, Temenos Multifonds: This best-of-breed, all-in-one solution addresses the growing need among fund administrators within the asset management industry to continuously optimise their operations, for front, middle and back-office activities. Leveraging our respective technological capabilities, we are able to streamline their internal processes and ensure efficient access to accurate data as well as ensure that they can deliver quality service to their end investors.

IR Contact niiio:

Claudius Krause

niiioAG@cometis.de

+49 (611) 205 855 - 28

About niiio finance group AG:

niiio finance group AG (niiio) is creating a scalable pan-European WealthTech platform by bundling technological innovations in order to enable asset and wealth managers to digitalise their processes and optimally serve their clients. niiio is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for asset and wealth management. As a one-stop shop, the company digitalises the processes of its more than 80 European customers so that they can work efficiently, flexibly and on a legally compliant basis. As an industry pioneer, niiio is also driving the consolidation of the software market and plans to replicate existing processes in a decentralised manner via distributed ledger technology (DLT) and blockchain in the medium to long term. niiios vision is the cost-effective digital issuance, custody, management and subsequent trading of securities based on DLT and, as a consequence, decentralised settlement based on blockchain technology.

Further information: www.niiio.finance

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is the worlds leading open platform for composable banking, creating opportunities for over 1.2 billion people around the world every day. We serve over 3000 banks from the largest to challengers and community banks in 150+ countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. The Temenos open platform helps our top-performing clients achieve return on equity three times the industry average and cost-to-income ratios half the industry average.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

About PATRONAS Financial Systems

PATRONAS Financial Systems GmbH is a leading software provider for the international investment industry. PATRONAS offers integrated portfolio, risk, compliance and order management solutions for investment managers, advisors, administrators and trading desks. The company was founded in 2003 by Carsten Osswald and Heribert Steuer.

Further information: www.patronas.com

