DGAP-News: No. 1? What Is Making This Grocery Delivery App A Preferred Choice In Southeast Asia?

DGAP-News: Society Pass Incorporated

No. 1? What Is Making This Grocery Delivery App A Preferred Choice In Southeast Asia?



17.06.2022 / 14:25

Society Pass (NASDAQ: SOPA)

E-commerce, made possible by the internet, is still booming. Businesses like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY), and Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) are soaring, with more people ordering products online than buying them in stores.

While most businesses nose-dived during the COVID-19 pandemic, movement restrictions induced by the pandemic fueled online retail sales. Online sales grew from 16% to 19% in 2020, with Southeast Asian countries significantly contributing to the growth, according to numbers in a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development report .

Southeast Asia, which includes countries like Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia, is home to more than 681 million people 47% of whom prefer online shopping, with about 144 million people regularly purchasing online.

Consumers can shop online from anywhere and choose from a wide array of products such as groceries to be delivered directly to them. Online grocery, or e-grocery, shopping has also been gaining momentum for some time.

The e-grocery market is quickly expanding throughout the world, with players like Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), Instacart, Amazon Fresh and Fresh Direct serving customers in North America and Europe.

Southeast Asia is also seeing significant growth in the e-grocery market. A breakdown of the market by IGD Asia indicated:

Asia, the largest regional grocery market in the world, is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% between 2018 and 2023.

The grocery market will be worth $4.2 trillion by 2023, up from $3.1 trillion in 2018. Its share of global grocery spending will be 37% in 2023, adding around $1.1 trillion to the worldwide grocery market.

China, India and Indonesia will be the biggest contributors to the regions top-line growth, accounting for 74% of new sales added by 2023.

That level of growth could be a boon for a company like Pushkart.ph , an online grocery service started in 2017 that delivers fresh goods to consumers who use its feature-packed app.

Pushkarts platform was developed by a group of young Filipino millennials whose goal was to ensure fast, convenient and safe grocery delivery to customers doors.

From Day One, Pushkart.ph available on the web , Google Play Store and the Apple Store said that in addition to serving consumers, it wants to be the platform of choice for retailers and help them sell their products quickly without learning the technicalities of running a digital platform or managing a logistics fleet.

From a single flagship fulfillment center at Fisher Supermarket , which has been operating since 2017, the platform is now supported by three additional hubs: Market! Market! , Ayala Malls Feliz , and AllDay Supermarket Global South .

Consumers The company wants to bring value to consumers by allowing them to shop for their basic needs anytime from anywhere they want while sparing them from heavy city traffic or the hassle of carrying heavy bags of groceries.

Companies The company wants to make it easy for corporate clients to purchase every office pantry supply they need from a single source and with the convenience of having flexible payment schemes.

Merchants The company plans to empower retailers to reach the online market by giving them the means to easily transform their shops to include digital sales.

Society The company wants to bring more jobs through online commerce.

Pushkart.ph is a division of the Society Pass Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA), a Southeast Asian acquisitions-focused e-commerce holding company .

Currently operating six subsidiaries, SoPa plans to expand to more than 10 more subsidiaries in eight verticals loyalty, merchant software, lifestyle, food and beverage delivery, travel, digital advertising and telecoms by the end of 2022.

Since its inception in 2018, SoPa has amassed over 1.6 million registered consumers and over 5,500 registered merchants and brands on its platform.

Apart from Pushkart.ph, SoPa provides merchants with #HOTTAB Biz , lifestyle e-commerce through Leflair.com and Handycart.vn , a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Hanoi, Vietnam. In addition, SoPa operates Gorilla Networks , a Singapore-based, blockchain/web3-enabled mobile virtual network operator.

About Society Pass (NASDAQ: SOPA)

For more information, please check out: http://thesocietypass.com/.

