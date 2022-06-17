|
17.06.2022
DGAP-News: No. 1? What Is Making This Grocery Delivery App A Preferred Choice In Southeast Asia?
Society Pass (NASDAQ: SOPA)
E-commerce, made possible by the internet, is still booming. Businesses like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY), and Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) are soaring, with more people ordering products online than buying them in stores.
While most businesses nose-dived during the COVID-19 pandemic, movement restrictions induced by the pandemic fueled online retail sales. Online sales grew from 16% to 19% in 2020, with Southeast Asian countries significantly contributing to the growth, according to numbers in a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development report.
Southeast Asia, which includes countries like Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia, is home to more than 681 million people 47% of whom prefer online shopping, with about 144 million people regularly purchasing online.
Consumers can shop online from anywhere and choose from a wide array of products such as groceries to be delivered directly to them. Online grocery, or e-grocery, shopping has also been gaining momentum for some time.
The e-grocery market is quickly expanding throughout the world, with players like Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), Instacart, Amazon Fresh and Fresh Direct serving customers in North America and Europe.
Southeast Asia is also seeing significant growth in the e-grocery market. A breakdown of the market by IGD Asia indicated:
That level of growth could be a boon for a company like Pushkart.ph, an online grocery service started in 2017 that delivers fresh goods to consumers who use its feature-packed app.
Pushkarts platform was developed by a group of young Filipino millennials whose goal was to ensure fast, convenient and safe grocery delivery to customers doors.
From Day One, Pushkart.ph available on the web, Google Play Store and the Apple Store said that in addition to serving consumers, it wants to be the platform of choice for retailers and help them sell their products quickly without learning the technicalities of running a digital platform or managing a logistics fleet.
From a single flagship fulfillment center at Fisher Supermarket, which has been operating since 2017, the platform is now supported by three additional hubs: Market! Market!, Ayala Malls Feliz, and AllDay Supermarket Global South.What Makes Pushkart.ph Say Its Confident It Stands Out From The Rest?
Pushkart.ph is a division of the Society Pass Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA), a Southeast Asian acquisitions-focused e-commerce holding company.
Currently operating six subsidiaries, SoPa plans to expand to more than 10 more subsidiaries in eight verticals loyalty, merchant software, lifestyle, food and beverage delivery, travel, digital advertising and telecoms by the end of 2022.
Since its inception in 2018, SoPa has amassed over 1.6 million registered consumers and over 5,500 registered merchants and brands on its platform.
Apart from Pushkart.ph, SoPa provides merchants with #HOTTAB Biz, lifestyle e-commerce through Leflair.com and Handycart.vn, a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Hanoi, Vietnam. In addition, SoPa operates Gorilla Networks, a Singapore-based, blockchain/web3-enabled mobile virtual network operator.
Society Pass provides merchants with #HOTTAB Biz and #HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management, user profile analytics, and convenient financial support packages for small and medium-sized enterprises.In addition, SoPa operates Leflair.com, Vietnams leading lifestyle e-commerce platform, Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines, and Handycart.vn, a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Hanoi, Vietnam.
For more information, please check out: http://thesocietypass.com/.
