DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.55 per share

23 June 2022

Eschborn, 23 June 2022. The annual general meeting of Noratis AG, a leading developer of residential real estate, approved the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.55 per share. Mr Joachim von Bredow was also elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board. He replaces Mr Hendrik von Paepcke. In addition, all other items on the agenda were passed with at least 96.4 percent of the votes represented at the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting, which was once again held on a purely virtual basis, thus followed the proposals of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board.

"We have achieved our targets for 2021 in line with our strategy and have, for example, been able to significantly increase our inventory to 4,200 units, while at the same time resuming our sales activities. We have thus created a very good basis for the coming years," explained Igor Christian Bugarski, CEO of Noratis AG, at the annual general meeting. Bugarski added that the 2021 financial year could be closed with record results. "Our shareholders will participate directly in the very good business performance of 2021 through the dividend resolved," said the CEO.

At the annual general meeting, the company also provided an insight into its recently published sustainability report. Noratis AG has thus already presented its sustainability strategy before the statutory reporting obligation. "Our business model is based on sustainability in practice, as we specialise in the development of existing properties and maintain and create affordable housing," added CEO Burgarski.

The voting results of the Annual General Meeting are available on the website www.noratis.de in the Investor Relations section.

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, Noratis) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas, or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees, and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

