13.04.2022 09:30:02
DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Practical support for refugees from Ukraine
DGAP-News: Noratis AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
Noratis AG: Practical support for refugees from Ukraine
- Accommodation for refugees in Noratis apartments
- Cooperation with cities and districts throughout Germany
- EUR 50,000 donation from parent company of principal shareholder Merz Real Estate for initial set-up
Eschborn, 13 April 2022. In cooperation with cities and districts throughout Germany, Noratis AG - a leading residential property portfolio developer - is providing housing for refugees from Ukraine. This is being coordinated with those responsible in the different municipalities in line with the requirements. The first refugee families have already moved into some properties. "As a portfolio developer that operates throughout Germany, we obviously want to help out the municipalities at our locations in a situation like this," explains Igor Christian Bugarski, CEO of Noratis AG.
The listed company has received support from Merz Beteiligungs GmbH, the parent company of its principal shareholder Merz Real Estate, which is providing Noratis AG with EUR 50,000 for initial set-up. "Thanks to the generous financial commitment from Merz Beteiligungs GmbH, we are able to fit out the apartments appropriately in line with the refugees' needs," adds CEO Bugarski.
About Noratis:
Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas, or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees, and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Contact:
Noratis AG
Investor & Public Relations Contact:
edicto GmbH
13.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Noratis AG
Hauptstraße 129
65760 Eschborn
Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20
|E-mail:
|info@noratis.de
|Internet:
|www.noratis.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4MK4
|WKN:
|A2E4MK
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1326903
End of News
|DGAP News Service
1326903 13.04.2022
