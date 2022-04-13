DGAP-News: Noratis AG: Practical support for refugees from Ukraine

DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous



13.04.2022

Noratis AG: Practical support for refugees from Ukraine

- Accommodation for refugees in Noratis apartments

- Cooperation with cities and districts throughout Germany

- EUR 50,000 donation from parent company of principal shareholder Merz Real Estate for initial set-up

Eschborn, 13 April 2022. In cooperation with cities and districts throughout Germany, Noratis AG - a leading residential property portfolio developer - is providing housing for refugees from Ukraine. This is being coordinated with those responsible in the different municipalities in line with the requirements. The first refugee families have already moved into some properties. "As a portfolio developer that operates throughout Germany, we obviously want to help out the municipalities at our locations in a situation like this," explains Igor Christian Bugarski, CEO of Noratis AG.

The listed company has received support from Merz Beteiligungs GmbH, the parent company of its principal shareholder Merz Real Estate, which is providing Noratis AG with EUR 50,000 for initial set-up. "Thanks to the generous financial commitment from Merz Beteiligungs GmbH, we are able to fit out the apartments appropriately in line with the refugees' needs," adds CEO Bugarski.

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas, or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees, and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact:

Noratis AG

Florence-Anne Kälble, Communication Manager

+49 (0)69-170 77 68 20

presse@noratis.de

Investor & Public Relations Contact:

edicto GmbH

Dr. Sönke Knop

+49 (0)69 905 505 51

noratis@edicto.de

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt am Main