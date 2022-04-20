DGAP-News: Nordex Group achieves order intake of 1.2 GW in the first quarter of 2022

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex Group achieves order intake of 1.2 GW in the first quarter of 2022



20.04.2022 / 07:30

Hamburg, 20 April 2022. The Nordex Group recorded an order intake of 229 turbines with a total capacity of 1,165 MW in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1/2021: 1,247 MW). The share of the efficient and high-margin Delta4000 series amounted to 91 percent (Q1/2021: 73 percent).

The Nordex Group received orders from ten European countries. Overall, the European region accounted for 89 percent of total order intake. The largest individual European markets were Finland, Germany and Croatia. The Latin American region accounted for eleven percent.

"The order intake for the first quarter was with over 90 percent again driven by turbines of the successful Delta4000 series. Specially the N163/5.X has contributed to this development and signals the high level of customer confidence that this turbine type fits ideally to the requirements of various global markets," says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,600. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

