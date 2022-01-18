|
18.01.2022 07:30:04
DGAP-News: Nordex Group achieves order intake of 7.95 GW in fiscal year 2021
|
DGAP-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 18 January 2022. The Nordex Group recorded high demand in the fourth quarter of 2021 in line with expectations. Including another project in the United States in December for more than 180 MW, the Nordex Group achieved an order intake of 7.95 gigawatts (GW) in the year (2020: 6.02 GW). Orders included a total of 1,636 wind turbines (2020: 1,331 wind turbines). The fourth quarter accounted for 678 wind turbines (Q4 2020: 491) with a total capacity of 3.3 GW (Q4 2020: 2.3 GW). The share of efficient and competitive Delta4000 wind turbines amounted to 83 percent for the full year (2020: 81 percent).
Order intake in the 4th quarter 2021
"Order intake momentum in the fourth quarter of 2021 was, as we expected, very strong. Numerous orders from Europe and other core markets as well as the major order from Australia have helped us to build a strong order book in 2021. Provided the macro environment evolves as encouraging as expected, we continue to see good prospects for our products, which stand for carbon-free electricity production," says José Luis Blanco, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nordex Group.
