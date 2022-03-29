|
29.03.2022 07:00:05
DGAP-News: Nordex Group continues to grow in 2021 with consolidated sales of EUR 5.4 billion
|
DGAP-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
Nordex Group continues to grow in 2021 with consolidated sales of EUR 5.4 billion
- Group meets revised 2021 guidance
- Installations grow by 20 percent and Order book raises by 16 percent to EUR 9 billion
- Financing measures in 2021 successfully completed
- Guidance for 2022: sales of EUR 5.4 to 6.0 billion with EBITDA margin of 1.0 to 3.5 percent
- Medium-term strategic goals confirmed
- Sixth Sustainability Report presented
Nordex Group meets revised 2021 guidance
At the 2021 reporting date, the Group's equity ratio was 25.9 percent (31 December 2020: 17.5 percent). This significant improvement was primarily due to the capital increase in July 2021 and the repayment of borrowings. The Nordex Group's liquidity increased slightly to EUR 784.4 million at the end of 2021 (31 December 2020: EUR 778.4 million). As a result of multiple financing measures including a EUR 586.1 million capital raise, the Nordex Group was able to achieve a net cash position of EUR 423.7 million (31 December 2020: net debt of EUR 40.9 million). Free cash flow amounted to EUR -24.5 million (2020: EUR -120.4 million).
Installations and service rise further
The strong order book and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.14 (2020: 1.00) underpin the Group's growth potential.
Product and production
Financing measures successfully completed
Guidance for 2022 and medium-term goal
The Nordex Group is aiming for a working capital ratio in relation to consolidated sales of below minus seven percent by the end of 2022. Capital expenditures - particularly in optimizing the supply chain, expanding global production, and product development - are estimated to reach EUR 180 million.
The Nordex Group is on the right track and today confirms its strategic goal of achieving an EBITDA margin of 8 percent in the medium term.
"Our order book of more than EUR 9 billion and high installation figures underline the attractiveness of our product portfolio and our execution capabilities amid challenging conditions. As a result, we are well positioned to take advantage of sustained momentum in the global wind energy market in the medium-term. However, in the short-term we face significant challenges due to the persistent pressure on costs. The war in Ukraine and the as-yet-unforeseeable indirect global consequences of this conflict are creating additional uncertainty. Nevertheless, we are confident that we will be able to steadily increase our margins and profitability," said José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.
2021 Sustainability Report published
The Annual Report and the Sustainability Report are now available for download from the Investor Relations section of the company's website under "Publications" (ir.nordex-online.com). The Nordex Group will announce its results for the first quarter of 2022 on 12 May 2022.
Nordex Group key financials
About the Nordex Group
Contact for media inquiries:
Investor contact:
Nordex SE
29.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|info@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1313573
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1313573 29.03.2022
|09.03.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.03.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.03.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.01.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
