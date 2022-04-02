|
02.04.2022 18:10:05
DGAP-News: Nordex Group impacted by cyber security incident
|
DGAP-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
Nordex Group impacted by cyber security incident
Hamburg, 2 April 2022. On 31 March 2022 Nordex Group IT security detected that the company is subject to a cyber security incident. The intrusion was noted in an early stage and response measures initiated immediately in line with crisis management protocols. As a precautionary measure, the company decided to shut down IT systems across multiple locations and business units.
The incident response team of internal and external security experts has been set up immediately in order to contain the issue and prevent further propagation and to assess the extent of potential exposure.
Customers, employees, and other stakeholders may be affected by the shutdown of several IT systems. The Nordex Group will provide further updates when more information is available.
Contact for press inquiries:
E-Mail: info@nordex-press.com
Contact for investor inquiries:
E-Mail: info@nordex-press.com
02.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|info@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1318667
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1318667 02.04.2022
