05.05.2022 17:15:04

DGAP-News: Nordex Group postpones the publication of its report for the first quarter of 2022

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Nordex Group postpones the publication of its report for the first quarter of 2022

05.05.2022 / 17:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Nordex Group postpones the publication of its report for the first quarter of 2022

Hamburg, 5 May 2022. The Nordex Group (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) is expected to publish its first quarterly report for 2022 in mid-June. The publication of the quarterly report was originally scheduled for 12 May 2022.

The reason for the postponement is a cybersecurity incident. Upon noticing this on 31 March 2022, Nordex implemented appropriate security protocols and shut down IT systems in various business units as a precautionary measure. The temporarily restricted access to various systems has led to delays in internal processes.

As soon as the exact publication date is determined, the Nordex Group will inform accordingly.
 



The Nordex Group - a profile
The Nordex Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,600. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore wind turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contacts Nordex SE:
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0) 152 0902 4029
fzander@nordex-online.com

Tobias Vossberg
Phone: +49 (0) 173 4573 633
tvossberg@nordex-online.com

Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0) 172 4099 435
flosada@nordex-online.com

 


05.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1345265

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1345265  05.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1345265&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordex AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordex AGmehr Analysen

06.05.22 Nordex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.05.22 Nordex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.04.22 Nordex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.04.22 Nordex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.04.22 Nordex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nordex AG 12,46 -4,71% Nordex AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Steigende Rezessionsangst: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen