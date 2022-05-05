DGAP-News: Nordex Group postpones the publication of its report for the first quarter of 2022

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Nordex Group postpones the publication of its report for the first quarter of 2022



05.05.2022 / 17:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News



Nordex Group postpones the publication of its report for the first quarter of 2022



Hamburg, 5 May 2022. The Nordex Group (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) is expected to publish its first quarterly report for 2022 in mid-June. The publication of the quarterly report was originally scheduled for 12 May 2022.

The reason for the postponement is a cybersecurity incident. Upon noticing this on 31 March 2022, Nordex implemented appropriate security protocols and shut down IT systems in various business units as a precautionary measure. The temporarily restricted access to various systems has led to delays in internal processes.

As soon as the exact publication date is determined, the Nordex Group will inform accordingly.







The Nordex Group - a profile

The Nordex Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,600. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore wind turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.