|
05.05.2022 17:15:04
DGAP-News: Nordex Group postpones the publication of its report for the first quarter of 2022
|
DGAP-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Corporate News
The reason for the postponement is a cybersecurity incident. Upon noticing this on 31 March 2022, Nordex implemented appropriate security protocols and shut down IT systems in various business units as a precautionary measure. The temporarily restricted access to various systems has led to delays in internal processes.
As soon as the exact publication date is determined, the Nordex Group will inform accordingly.
Contacts Nordex SE:
05.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|info@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1345265
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1345265 05.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordex AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nordex AGmehr Analysen
|06.05.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.04.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.04.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.05.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.04.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.04.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.05.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.04.22
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.22
|Nordex Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|05.04.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.03.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.03.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.03.22
|Nordex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordex AG
|12,46
|-4,71%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.