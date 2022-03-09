DGAP-News: Nordex Group: preliminary annual figures for 2021 confirm guidance

|
09.03.2022
Nordex Group: preliminary annual figures for 2021 confirm guidance
Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Nordex Group: preliminary annual figures for 2021 confirm guidance
- Consolidated sales increase to EUR 5.4 billion
- EBITDA margin amounts to around 1 percent
- Working capital ratio improves to minus 10 percent
- Order intake in 2021 rises to 7.95 GW
The Company further improved its working capital ratio as a percentage of sales from minus 6 percent in the previous year to minus 10 percent in the year under review, well below the target level of less than minus 6 percent. This positive performance was primarily driven by the Group's high order intake and strict working capital management.
The Nordex Group invested EUR 168.7 million during the year under review, which was slightly less than the target of EUR 180 million (previous year: EUR 162.9 million).
The Nordex Group achieved order intake of 7.95 GW in the 2021 financial year, significantly exceeding the previous year's order volume of 6.0 GW despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and partly on the back of the order from Acciona of approx. 1 GW in Australia. These orders (in MW) break down by region as follows: Europe (58 percent), Latin America (21.0 percent), North America (9.0 percent) and the Rest of the World (12.0 percent). This distribution of orders across the different regions once again underlines the Nordex Group's global positioning.
"The Nordex Group performed well amid challenging conditions in 2021 and remained on its growth trajectory, as reflected by the increase in its sales, installation, production and order intake figures. This was contrasted by extremely high costs for logistics - particularly for shipping - and raw materials, which had a significant adverse impact on our profitability as expected. While the environment will remain challenging in the short term, the medium and long-term outlook is still very positive, driven by global efforts to produce carbon-free electricity and the recent focus on ensuring regional energy security," said José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.
The figures announced in this press release are preliminary. The Nordex Group will present its final audited figures for the 2021 financial year, including its guidance for 2022, on 29 March 2022.
