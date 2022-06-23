Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.06.2022 07:30:11

DGAP-News: Nordex Group receives 63 MW order from OX2 in Poland

Nordex Group receives 63 MW order from OX2 in Poland

23.06.2022 / 07:30
Hamburg, 23 June 2022. The Swedish wind farm developer OX2 has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply of eleven N149/5.X turbines for the "Wysoka" wind farm in Poland. The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines covering a period of 30 years.

The 63 MW "Wysoka" wind farm will be built some 125 kilometres to the south-east of Koszalin in the north-west of Poland. The Nordex Group will supply the N149/5.X turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 125 metres.

Installation of the turbines is due to begin mid-2023 with commissioning following in 2024. OX2 will then take over technical and operational management of the wind farm for the owner, the Ingka Group.

Wysoka is the first order from Poland for N149/5.X turbines. With a nominal capacity of 5.7 MW, they are the most powerful wind turbine generators to be used in Poland to date.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,600. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

