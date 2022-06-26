DGAP-News: Nordex SE: EUR 139.2 million capital increase via private placement to anchor shareholder Acciona S.A.

|
Nordex SE: EUR 139.2 million capital increase via private placement to anchor shareholder Acciona S.A.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
Nordex SE: EUR 139.2 million capital increase via private placement to anchor shareholder Acciona S.A.
Hamburg, 26 June 2022. Nordex SE (Nordex or the Company; ISIN: DE000A0D6554) today announced a capital increase against cash contribution in the amount of just under 10 percent by way of a private placement to its anchor shareholder Acciona S.A. (Acciona), raising EUR 139.2 million gross proceeds.
Utilising the existing authorised capital, Nordex will increase its share capital by EUR 16,002,103.00 to EUR 176,023,138.00 by issuing, under exclusion of shareholders subscription rights, 16,002,103 new no-par value-bearer shares at an issue price of EUR 8.70 per share to Acciona corresponding to the closing price on Friday, 24 June 2022. The new shares will be entitled to full dividend rights from 1 January 2022.
The capital increase is part of the Companys strategy to increase liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet to safeguard against risks from the short-term headwinds affecting the sector. The Company remains well positioned to achieve improved profitability with a strategic target of 8 percent group EBITDA-margin in the medium term once the market environment has stabilised and the price mechanisms for new orders start materialising.
Nordex expects demand in the industry to increase significantly in the longer term. This is mainly driven by increasingly ambitious net zero emission targets, and the sustained momentum is accelerated by the current focus on energy security.
We highly appreciate and welcome our anchor shareholder Acciona reinforcing its commitment and supporting Nordex with additional equity, as this commitment is an important pillar of our future business development, says José Luis Blanco, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nordex Group. Furthermore, this is also a clear signal of trust in the tremendous potential of the onshore industry and in our company.
About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed more than 40 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets, and in 2021, generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,600. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The companys product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
This communication is not and does not constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction in which such offer may be restricted. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act). There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States of America.
