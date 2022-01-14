DGAP-News: Nordex SE: In December 2021, the Nordex Group received an order from Poland for 50 MW

|
14.01.2022 07:30:04
Nordex SE: In December 2021, the Nordex Group received an order from Poland for 50 MW
|
DGAP-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 14 January 2022. Ignitis Group, Lithuania's state-owned energy holding company, contracted the Nordex Group in December 2021 to supply 14 N117/3600 turbines for a wind farm in Poland. The turbines are projected for the 50 MW "Bakow I" wind farm in the south-west of the country. The contract also includes a Premium Service contract of the turbines for 20 years.
The Nordex Group will be installing the turbines on 134 metre tubular steel towers. Delivery and installation works will start in summer 2023 with commissioning of the last turbine planned for the end of the same year.
