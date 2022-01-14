DGAP-News: Nordex SE: In December 2021, the Nordex Group received an order from Poland for 50 MW

14.01.2022 07:30:04

In December 2021, the Nordex Group received an order from Poland for 50 MW

Nordex SE: In December 2021, the Nordex Group received an order from Poland for 50 MW

Hamburg, 14 January 2022. Ignitis Group, Lithuania's state-owned energy holding company, contracted the Nordex Group in December 2021 to supply 14 N117/3600 turbines for a wind farm in Poland. The turbines are projected for the 50 MW "Bakow I" wind farm in the south-west of the country. The contract also includes a Premium Service contract of the turbines for 20 years.

The Nordex Group will be installing the turbines on 134 metre tubular steel towers. Delivery and installation works will start in summer 2023 with commissioning of the last turbine planned for the end of the same year.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 37 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

