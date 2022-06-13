DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives first order from Serbia for 105 MW

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives first order from Serbia for 105 MW



13.06.2022

Hamburg, 13 June 2022. The Nordex Group has received an order for 105 MW from Serbia, marking the company's entry into the Serbian market. In spring 2023 the Nordex Group will be supplying 22 N149/4.X turbines from the Delta4000 series for the "Krivaca" wind farm. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines covering a period of 25 years.



The "Krivaca" wind farm was developed by the Austrian wind farm developer Ivicom and in future will be operated by the Serbian MK Group and the Slovenian ALFI Green Energy Fund.



Mihailo Jankovic, CEO of the MK Group: "As a leader in green energy production in the Adriatic region we are further expanding in this field. Solo and in joint ventures we are developing wind power projects with a total capacity of 800 MW and solar power projects of 660 MW, which means investing EUR 1 billion in the next 5 years."



Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: "We are pleased to take this first step into the very promising Serbian market with the Krivaca project. We are highly motivated in starting our collaboration with the Serbian MK Group and the Slovenian ALFI Green and look forward to supporting them in their sustainable electricity production with our technology."



The project is being installed in the area of the municipalities of Golubac, Kucevo and Veliko Gradiste in eastern Serbia, some 150 kilometres to the east of Belgrade. It will be the first wind farm in eastern Serbia.



The Nordex Group will be supplying the N149 turbines in the 4.8 MW operating mode. After commissioning at the end of 2023, Krivaca" will generate 310 GWh of clean electricity annually. This equates to approx. 1 percent of Serbia's electricity consumption.



About the MK Group

MK Group is one of the leading investment companies in Southeastern Europe, managing more than 70 companies in renewable energy, agri-food, tourism and real-estate industries. With total investments in business development amounting to EUR 1.6 billion, the Group employs 6,000 people. MK Group is a pioneer and leader in green energy production in the Adriatic region - the largest producer of wind energy in this part of Europe and the largest independent power producer in Serbia.



The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,600. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.



