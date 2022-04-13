13.04.2022 07:30:03

DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 131 MW from Peru

Hamburg, 13 April 2022. End of March, the Spanish project developer Acciona Energía placed an order with the Nordex Group for 131 MW in Peru.  

The Nordex Group will supply 23 N163/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series for the "San Juan de Marcona" wind farm. The project is the first order from Peru for this type of turbine with a rotor diameter of 163 meters and a flexible rated output in the 5 MW class. 

Acciona Energía is taking charge of transport and installation. Commissioning of the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 148 meters is to be undertaken by the end of 2023. 

The project will be built near San Juan de Marcona, the capital of the Marcona District of Nazca Province, which is located in the Ica region in the south-west of Peru.  

Average wind speeds in excess of 9 m/s at the site near to the Pacific coast ensure that the 131 MW wind farm will produce a large amount of electricity.  

For the Nordex Group this is the third order from Peru. The first wind farm in the country with 132 MW was completed by the Nordex Group in 2018. A further wind farm with 177 MW is currently under construction.  

The Nordex Group - a profile 

The Nordex Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,600. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore wind turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity. 

