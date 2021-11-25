+++ TIPP: Das Mega-Online-Event für Anleger & Trader | 26. Nov. ab 15:00 Uhr | Hochkarätige Referenten | Kostenfreie Anmeldung | Begrenzte Plätze +++-w-
25.11.2021 07:30:07

DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 177 MW from Peru

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 177 MW from Peru

25.11.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 25 November 2021. The Nordex Group has obtained an order from Peru: the manufacturer will supply 30 N155/5.X turbines for a 177 MW wind farm in the Ica region. The project is the first order for the N155/5.X turbines of the Delta4000 series, which feature a rotor diameter of 155 metres and the flexible rating in the 5MW class. The order also includes a full-service contract covering a period of ten years. The construction of the wind farm will start in autumn 2022.

Peru has considerable wind energy potential thanks to its geographical position. Mainly in the regions close to the coast between the Andes and the Pacific, the average wind speeds reach 7.5 m/s and more at an altitude of 80 metres.

In 2018, the Nordex Group completed the first wind farm in Peru with 132 MW installed capacity.

The customer and project are undisclosed.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 37 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


25.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1251724

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1251724  25.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251724&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordex AGmehr Nachrichten