DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 177 MW from Peru

25.11.2021 / 07:30

The Nordex Group has obtained an order from Peru: the manufacturer will supply 30 N155/5.X turbines for a 177 MW wind farm in the Ica region. The project is the first order for the N155/5.X turbines of the Delta4000 series, which feature a rotor diameter of 155 metres and the flexible rating in the 5MW class. The order also includes a full-service contract covering a period of ten years. The construction of the wind farm will start in autumn 2022.

Peru has considerable wind energy potential thanks to its geographical position. Mainly in the regions close to the coast between the Andes and the Pacific, the average wind speeds reach 7.5 m/s and more at an altitude of 80 metres.

In 2018, the Nordex Group completed the first wind farm in Peru with 132 MW installed capacity.

The customer and project are undisclosed.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 37 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

