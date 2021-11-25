|
25.11.2021 07:30:07
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 177 MW from Peru
|
DGAP-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 25 November 2021. The Nordex Group has obtained an order from Peru: the manufacturer will supply 30 N155/5.X turbines for a 177 MW wind farm in the Ica region. The project is the first order for the N155/5.X turbines of the Delta4000 series, which feature a rotor diameter of 155 metres and the flexible rating in the 5MW class. The order also includes a full-service contract covering a period of ten years. The construction of the wind farm will start in autumn 2022.
Peru has considerable wind energy potential thanks to its geographical position. Mainly in the regions close to the coast between the Andes and the Pacific, the average wind speeds reach 7.5 m/s and more at an altitude of 80 metres.
In 2018, the Nordex Group completed the first wind farm in Peru with 132 MW installed capacity.
The customer and project are undisclosed.
The Nordex Group - a profile
