08.07.2022 07:30:02
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 456 MW from Brazil
Hamburg, 8 July 2022. A joint venture between Macquarie Asset Management's Green Investment Group and Hydro Rein has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply and installation of 80 N163/5.X turbines for the Feijão wind farm in Brazil. The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines covering a period of 20 years.
The 456 MW wind farm will be built in the states of Piauí and Pernambuco in the north-east of Brazil. The Nordex Group will be supplying and installing the 80 N163 turbines as of autumn 2023 on concrete towers with a hub height of 120 metres. The wind farm will start operation in spring 2024.
The wind farm is part of the renewable energy project known as Feijão - a combined wind and solar energy project by the Green Investment Group and Hydro Rein with a total capacity of 586 MW. The clean energy produced will be supplied by the joint venture to Hydros aluminium refinery Alunorte and Hydro Paragominas the companys bauxite mine on the basis of a long-term power purchase agreement.
Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: "We are pleased to be able to support the Green Investment Group and Hydro Rein with our 5 MW turbine technology in the expansion of renewable energy in Brazil and thereby to help accelerate the decarbonisation of Hydro's production facilities."
About Green Investment Group
Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager that aims to deliver positive impact for everyone. Trusted by institutions, pension funds, governments, and individuals to manage more than $A735.5 billion/EUR459.0/GBP394.6/USD531.7 in assets globally. Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities.
For more information, visit greeninvestmentgroup.com and macquarie.com
About Hydro Rein
Hydro Rein has a significant pipeline of wind and solar projects in Brazil and the Nordics for long-term power supply to Hydro and other industrial off takers. Hydro Rein is also developing a range of energy solutions to assist industries with the management and optimization of its energy consumption and storage behind-the-meter.
The Nordex Group - a profile
