31.03.2022 07:30:19
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 49.5 MW from Spain
Hamburg, 31. March 2022. The project developer Naturgy Renovables SLU, a subsidiary of the Spanish energy and gas utility Naturgy Energy Group S.A., has placed an order with the Nordex Group for 49.5 MW in Spain.
For the Merengue II project in the Extremadura region in southwestern Spain, the Nordex Group will supply eleven N155/4.X turbines of the Delta4000 series. The installation of the 4.5 MW turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 105 metres will begin in autumn 2022 and commissioning is scheduled for spring 2023.
31.03.2022

