DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 49.5 MW from Spain

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 49.5 MW from Spain



31.03.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hamburg, 31. March 2022. The project developer Naturgy Renovables SLU, a subsidiary of the Spanish energy and gas utility Naturgy Energy Group S.A., has placed an order with the Nordex Group for 49.5 MW in Spain. The project developer Naturgy Renovables SLU, a subsidiary of the Spanish energy and gas utility Naturgy Energy Group S.A., has placed an order with the Nordex Group for 49.5 MW in Spain. For the Merengue II project in the Extremadura region in southwestern Spain, the Nordex Group will supply eleven N155/4.X turbines of the Delta4000 series. The installation of the 4.5 MW turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 105 metres will begin in autumn 2022 and commissioning is scheduled for spring 2023.



The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,600. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity. Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com Contact for investors:

Nordex SE

Felix Zander

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116

fzander@nordex-online.com

31.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

