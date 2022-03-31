31.03.2022 07:30:19

DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 49.5 MW from Spain

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 49.5 MW from Spain

31.03.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 31. March 2022. The project developer Naturgy Renovables SLU, a subsidiary of the Spanish energy and gas utility Naturgy Energy Group S.A., has placed an order with the Nordex Group for 49.5 MW in Spain.

For the Merengue II project in the Extremadura region in southwestern Spain, the Nordex Group will supply eleven N155/4.X turbines of the Delta4000 series. The installation of the 4.5 MW turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 105 metres will begin in autumn 2022 and commissioning is scheduled for spring 2023.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,600. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


31.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1315809

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1315809  31.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1315809&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordex AGmehr Nachrichten