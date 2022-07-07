DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 59 MW in Finland from Falck Renewables

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 59 MW in Finland from Falck Renewables



07.07.2022 / 07:00

Hamburg, 7 July 2022. End of June 2022, the Nordex Group received two orders from the Finnish subsidiary of Falck Renewables for 10 turbines totalling 59 MW in Finland. Five N163/5.X turbines are to be delivered for the Mustalamminmäki and Koiramäki projects respectively. The two orders also include a Service contract for maintenance of the turbines covering a period of ten years.

Both wind farms are being built in the municipality of Karstula in central Finland. The Nordex Group will install the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 148 metres as of summer 2023. Due to the harsh weather conditions there the turbines will be supplied in the cold climate version and with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing-System for the rotor blades.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: We are pleased to be able to equip the first two Finnish projects of our long-standing partner Falck Renewables with our N163 turbines. With the experience gained from past Nordex projects in Sweden, Falck Renewables orders for Finland once again demonstrate the outstanding suitability of our solutions for cold climatic conditions in the Nordic countries.

