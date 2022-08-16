DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 100 MW from Germany in July

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 100 MW from Germany in July



16.08.2022 / 07:30







Hamburg, 16 August 2022. In July, the Nordex Group made a successful start to the third quarter of 2022 with ten new orders amounting to a total 102 MW in the German market. The Group will supply 19 turbines for various customers, including projects in Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

With a view to the German market, Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central for the Nordex Group, comments: "The Nordex Group has the technology, production capacities and the team to rapidly advance the energy transition in Germany. The N163/5.X was the bestseller for our order intake in July, and we also scored repeatedly with our new N163/6.X." He adds: "With the legislative packages adopted before the summer break and the "Onshore Wind Energy Act", politics in Germany has created a clear political basis at the federal level. Now it is the turn of the federal states and municipalities to quickly designate more areas and approve turbines - only then will it be possible to become independent of fossil fuels. The technology for this is available."

Although some turbines are yet to be commissioned as planned, the Nordex Group installed 95 turbines with a total of 440 MW in Germany, in the first half of 2022.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets, and in 2021, generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 9,000. The companys joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0) 172 409 9435

flosada@nordex-online.com