23.03.2022 07:30:16
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives two orders for 313.5 MW from Valorem from Finland
DGAP-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 23 March 2022. The French operator of green energy projects, Valorem, has commissioned the Nordex Group to supply 57 N163/5.X turbines for two projects in Finland. The orders also include a premium plus service contract for thirty five years.
30 N163/5.X turbines of the Delta4000 series are planned for the "Kalistanneva" wind farm, which was sold by Valorem to a Finnish Consortium comprised of HELEN Oy and the Bank of Ålands's Wind Power Fund. The Nordex Group is supplying a further 27 turbines of the same turbine type to the "Matkussaari" wind farm. Here, AIP Management provides flexible long-term financing in partnership with Valorem. Valorem has developed, will build and operate the wind farm. Both wind farms are located in the Ostrobothnia region.
The "Kalistanneva" and "Matkussaari" wind farms form part of the larger Viiatti project, one of the five largest wind farms in Finland currently being built. Infrastructure works will start in spring 2022. The turbines will be delivered and installed 2024 on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 148 metres and equipped as a cold climate variant with a capacity of 5.5 MW. Upon completion, both wind farms will generate approximately 1 TWh of clean electricity, equivalent to a good 1.2 percent of Finland's annual electricity consumption.
