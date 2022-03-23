DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives two orders for 313.5 MW from Valorem from Finland

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives two orders for 313.5 MW from Valorem from Finland



23.03.2022 / 07:30







The French operator of green energy projects, Valorem, has commissioned the Nordex Group to supply 57 N163/5.X turbines for two projects in Finland. The orders also include a premium plus service contract for thirty five years.

30 N163/5.X turbines of the Delta4000 series are planned for the "Kalistanneva" wind farm, which was sold by Valorem to a Finnish Consortium comprised of HELEN Oy and the Bank of Ålands's Wind Power Fund. The Nordex Group is supplying a further 27 turbines of the same turbine type to the "Matkussaari" wind farm. Here, AIP Management provides flexible long-term financing in partnership with Valorem. Valorem has developed, will build and operate the wind farm. Both wind farms are located in the Ostrobothnia region.

The "Kalistanneva" and "Matkussaari" wind farms form part of the larger Viiatti project, one of the five largest wind farms in Finland currently being built. Infrastructure works will start in spring 2022. The turbines will be delivered and installed 2024 on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 148 metres and equipped as a cold climate variant with a capacity of 5.5 MW. Upon completion, both wind farms will generate approximately 1 TWh of clean electricity, equivalent to a good 1.2 percent of Finland's annual electricity consumption.

About VALOREM

The VALOREM group is an independent French operator in the field of green energy. It masters the entire process of renewable energy development, from development to operation and maintenance, including project management, construction and auditing services. A pioneer in wind energy in France with more than 360 employees, VALOREM is also present in the French West Indies, Colombia, Finland and Greece. The group manages more than 550 MW in production and has a portfolio of more than 5 GW of in-development projects. VALOREM is certified ISO 9001 - quality, ISO 14001 - environment, and ISO 45001 - health and safety at work. More information on: www.valorem-energie.com

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 5.4 billion in 2021. The Company currently has more than 8,600 employees. The Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India and Mexico. Its product portfolio is mainly focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.

