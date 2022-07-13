DGAP-News: Nordex SE: UKA and Nordex intensify collaboration

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Alliance

Nordex SE: UKA and Nordex intensify collaboration



13.07.2022 / 07:30

Meißen/Hamburg, 13 July 2022. UKA, one of the Top 3 wind farm developers in Germany, and the Nordex Group, one of the world's largest wind turbine manufacturers, are continuing their successful collaboration by extending their framework agreement for a further two years. This partnership currently covers a total of 80 wind turbine generators, representing a capacity of around 500 megawatts.

In today's difficult setting we particularly appreciate the spirit of partnership displayed by Nordex, which unfortunately can no longer be taken for granted. Due to the very good collaboration with Nordex we have decided to expand this partnership. We are looking forward to implementing a large number of projects with Nordex in the coming years," says Gernot Gauglitz, managing partner of UKA. Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group, is also looking forward to continuing the partnership. He says: "Over the past few years UKA has established itself among the top German developers of wind farms. This collaboration also enables us to strengthen our position as one of the leading turbine suppliers in our domestic German market." The Nordex Group will manufacture the turbine nacelles at its production facility in Rostock.

The first orders for a volume of 100 megawatts have already been initiated under the new framework agreement and are due to start operation in 2023.

UKA as a company - environment-friendly power plants

The UKA Group has a workforce of around 750 and operates in Europe as well as North and South America. As a full developer, UKA covers the entire value chain as well as operating wind and solar farms itself. The company was founded in 1999 and is one of the leading German project developers with a current pipeline in Germany for onshore wind turbines of some 1.2 gigawatts in the approval process. UKA has also posted strong international growth in recent years. The UKA Group's current pipeline for wind and solar projects now contains more than twelve gigawatts.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of EUR 5.4 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,600. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact person for press:

UKA

Benedikt Laubert

Phone: +49 (0) 35 21 7 28 06 322

presse@uka-gruppe.de



Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:

Nordex SE

Felix Zander

Phone: +49 1520 9024 029

fzander@nordex-online.com