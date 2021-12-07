DGAP-News: Nordex SE: wpd europe places order with Nordex Group for 47 MW in Sweden

|
Hamburg, 7. December 2021. The Nordex Group has received an order for 47 MW in Sweden from its regular customer wpd. The Nordex Group is supplying eight N163/5.X turbines for the Stöllsäterberget wind farm. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines for 15 years with an extension option for a further five years.
"We are pleased about the third order from wpd for N163/5.X turbines in the Nordic countries and the renewed trust placed in us. As early as 2022, we will deliver and install 33 turbines for wpd in Finland in the 188 MW "Karhunnevankangas" project and 17 turbines in the 96.9 MW "Nuolivaara" wind farm," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.
"Thanks to successful project development, we have been able to consistently expand our strong position in the Northern European market," says Maria Röske, Managing Director at wpd Scandinavia AB. "With Nordex, we have a turbine manufacturer at our side with whom we can implement our objectives for an extensive contribution to the energy transition," adds Johanna Bohn, Country Manager for Sweden at wpd.
