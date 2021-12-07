07.12.2021 07:30:02

DGAP-News: Nordex SE: wpd europe places order with Nordex Group for 47 MW in Sweden

07.12.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 7. December 2021. The Nordex Group has received an order for 47 MW in Sweden from its regular customer wpd. The Nordex Group is supplying eight N163/5.X turbines for the Stöllsäterberget wind farm. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines for 15 years with an extension option for a further five years.


The Stöllsäterberget wind farm will be built between the provinces of Värmland and Dalarna in western Sweden near the Norwegian border. The turbines will be configured in the cold climate version including the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing system for the rotor blades. Installation of the turbines will start in summer 2023.

"We are pleased about the third order from wpd for N163/5.X turbines in the Nordic countries and the renewed trust placed in us. As early as 2022, we will deliver and install 33 turbines for wpd in Finland in the 188 MW "Karhunnevankangas" project and 17 turbines in the 96.9 MW "Nuolivaara" wind farm," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

"Thanks to successful project development, we have been able to consistently expand our strong position in the Northern European market," says Maria Röske, Managing Director at wpd Scandinavia AB. "With Nordex, we have a turbine manufacturer at our side with whom we can implement our objectives for an extensive contribution to the energy transition," adds Johanna Bohn, Country Manager for Sweden at wpd.

wpd - a profile
wpd develops and operates onshore and offshore wind farms and solar parks, and is actively engaged in 28 countries around the world; the head office is in Bremen. The German company has already realized wind energy projects with around 2,400 wind turbines and an output of 5,150 MW, and is planning further projects with a total of 12,300 MW onshore, 13,800 MW offshore and 1,650 MWp solar energy.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 37 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


07.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
