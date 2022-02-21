DGAP-News: Northern Data: Change in the Management Board; Christopher Yoshida takes over the Finance Department

DGAP-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Northern Data: Change in the Management Board; Christopher Yoshida takes over the Finance Department



21.02.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE / IR RELEASE



Northern Data: Change in the Management Board; Christopher Yoshida takes over the Finance Department

Frankfurt am Main - 21 February 2022 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) announces that Chief Financial Officer Dr. Mathias Dähn will terminate his activities for the Company by best mutual agreement at the end of the month.

The Company's Supervisory Board thanks Dr. Dähn for his work for Northern Data AG and wishes him all the best for the future, both professionally and privately. The Management Board will take over the organizational tasks and transfer the management of the Finance department to Christopher Yoshida, who, as a member of the Executive Board, is also responsible for the business in North America.

Having held senior management positions within global financial groups in London and New York for many years, Mr. Yoshida brings extensive experience to further strengthen the finance department in light of the increasing internationalization of Northern Data's business. Prior to joining Northern Data, Mr. Yoshida held senior management positions at Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and the Carlyle Group, among others.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling commented, "During his time as CFO and member of the Management Board since September 2020, Dr. Mathias Dähn has contributed significantly to the professionalization of the Company and supported Northern Data in a significant number of acquisitions. We thank him for his contribution to the Company and wish him all the best for the future. At the same time, we are very pleased that Christopher Yoshida will not only lead the North American business as President but will now also take over the Finance department and wish him every success in his new role. With his extensive international finance and transaction experience, as well as his expertise in business development, he brings the ideal skills and cultural background to drive the implementation of our growth strategy in Europe and especially the U.S."



About Northern Data:

Northern Data firmly believes that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will - quite literally - determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating ultra-efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a unique combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include Bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers and employs a workforce of over 180 people in seven countries.

Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle

Head of Investor Relations

An der Welle 3

60322 Frankfurt am Main

E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de

Telefon: +49 171 557 6989