|
21.02.2022 07:30:07
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Change in the Management Board; Christopher Yoshida takes over the Finance Department
|
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
PRESS RELEASE / IR RELEASE
Frankfurt am Main - 21 February 2022 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) announces that Chief Financial Officer Dr. Mathias Dähn will terminate his activities for the Company by best mutual agreement at the end of the month.
The Company's Supervisory Board thanks Dr. Dähn for his work for Northern Data AG and wishes him all the best for the future, both professionally and privately. The Management Board will take over the organizational tasks and transfer the management of the Finance department to Christopher Yoshida, who, as a member of the Executive Board, is also responsible for the business in North America.
Having held senior management positions within global financial groups in London and New York for many years, Mr. Yoshida brings extensive experience to further strengthen the finance department in light of the increasing internationalization of Northern Data's business. Prior to joining Northern Data, Mr. Yoshida held senior management positions at Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and the Carlyle Group, among others.
Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling commented, "During his time as CFO and member of the Management Board since September 2020, Dr. Mathias Dähn has contributed significantly to the professionalization of the Company and supported Northern Data in a significant number of acquisitions. We thank him for his contribution to the Company and wish him all the best for the future. At the same time, we are very pleased that Christopher Yoshida will not only lead the North American business as President but will now also take over the Finance department and wish him every success in his new role. With his extensive international finance and transaction experience, as well as his expertise in business development, he brings the ideal skills and cultural background to drive the implementation of our growth strategy in Europe and especially the U.S."
Investor Relations:
21.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1283931
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1283931 21.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Northern Data AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Northern Data AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Northern Data AG
|55,20
|0,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerMögliche Entspannung im Russland-Ukraine-Konflikt: ATX weiter im Sog der Geopolitik -- DAX höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen erholen sich von Tagestiefs
Der deutsche Aktienmarkt legt im vorbörslichen Handel zu. Verluste zeigen sich zum Wochenauftakt an den Börsen in Fernost.