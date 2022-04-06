DGAP-News: Northern Data Hires Chief People Officer as Part of Its Business Expansion Strategy

|
Frankfurt am Main - 06 April 2022 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), a leading value generator of HPC infrastructure solutions, has appointed Rosanne Kincaid-Smith to lead their People Strategy as part of its continued expansion strategy.
Rosanne has 20 years of business experience and has worked as a trusted partner to executive leadership teams across the globe, having managed client portfolios across technology, financial services and data & analytics working with major brands such as HSBC and Refinitiv, among others. She has an extensive track record in delivering human-centric strategic and operational business solutions. Rosanne has a bachelor's degree in Commerce and a master's in Organizational Effectiveness from the University of Johannesburg.
The move comes at a pivotal movement in Northern Data's growth, which has recently expanded into North America. Now a transatlantic workforce, Northern Data is eager to fully integrate its team across two continents and Rosanne is a linchpin in that process, ensuring the company hyper scales correctly with the right personnel.
President and CFO Christopher Yoshida comments: "We're thrilled to add such a qualified executive to our Global Leadership team at this critical moment in the company's expansion. Northern Data is growing exponentially, and we'll need to expand and develop our People Strategy to facilitate this growth. Rosanne will be instrumental in ensuring that we have the right tools to drive business performance through our people!"
Rosanne states: "Being able to join Northern Data's growth journey at this strategic juncture is a tremendous opportunity. The company's entrepreneurial vision separates it from competitors in the market, and I am excited to be part of enabling a truly visionary team to achieve its next phase of growth with both people and culture."
