DGAP-News: Northern Data reports on operations for April 2022

DGAP-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Northern Data reports on operations for April 2022



04.05.2022 / 12:38

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE / IR RELEASE



Northern Data reports on operations for April 2022 44,900 ASIC systems equating to 4.07 exahash per second (EH/s) in operation by the end of April 2022

By the end of the year, as planned, a total of more than 100,000 ASIC systems are expected to be in operation, representing approximately 9.3 EH/s

Year-to-date 2022, Northern Data has generated: 19,452 Ethereum 1,055 Bitcoin

Northern Data holds cryptocurrencies, approx. 1,390 Bitcoin and approx. 39,800 Ethereum, with a current value of EUR 153 million (an increase of around 4% month-over-month) by the end of April

Bitcoin generation in April 2022: 324 (an increase of around 13% month-over-month)

Ethereum generation in April 2022: 4,583 (planned maintenance for inventory caused decrease of around 9% month-over-month)

All monthly figures are unaudited and might include rounding and billing differences for cryptocurrency production (in particular, in relation to hosting customers)

Frankfurt/Main 04 May 2022 Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) today issued an update on business activities for April 2022. As of April 2022, the Bitcoin mining fleet operated by Northern Data has grown by approximately 1,400 machines of the latest generation ASIC systems, to reach a total of 44,900. This resulted in an increase in the Bitcoin hash rate (inclusive of hosting) of around 3% to approximately 4.07 EH/s as of the end of April compared to the previous month (approx. 3.95 EH/s). Of the 44,900 systems, 22,800 are hosted on behalf of customers, with the remainder assigned to mining for own account. By the end of the year, as planned, a total of more than 100,000 ASIC systems are expected to be in operation, representing approximately 9.3 EH/s. The bulk of these ASIC systems are already paid for. GPU server systems, with more than 223,000 GPUs, have been fully operational since the end of last year. A total of 4,583 ETH were generated in April 2022. Due to planned maintenance for inventory in one data center, the uptime of GPU server systems was 9% lower compared to the previous month. A total of 324 Bitcoin and 4,583 Ethereum were generated in April 2022. As of end of April 2022, Northern Data held cryptocurrencies, including the receivables to which the company is contractually entitled to, of a total of approx. 1,390 BTC and approx. 39,800 ETH, which at current exchange rates (BTC/EUR 35,770; ETH/EUR 2,589) equates to a value of all cryptocurrencies held of approx. EUR 153 million.



About Northern Data:

Northern Data firmly believes that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will quite literally determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers and employs a workforce of over 180 people in seven countries.



Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle

Head of Investor Relations

An der Welle 3

60322 Frankfurt am Main

E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de

Telefon: +49 171 557 6989

04.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

