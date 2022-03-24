DGAP-News: Nostromo partners with Smardt to launch energy storage system with 100% Round Trip Efficiency (RTE)

DGAP-News: Nostromo Energy Limited

Nostromo partners with Smardt to launch energy storage system with 100% Round Trip Efficiency (RTE)



24.03.2022 / 15:00

Nostromo Energy (TASE:NOST) announced a technology collaboration with Smardt Chiller Group to introduce an energy storage system with the highest Round Trip Efficiency (RTE) ever.

Nostromo developed a novel energy storage system based on the IceBrick(TM), a modular, encapsulated ice cold-energy storage system featuring breakthrough engineering and materials and enabling rapid freezing at high temperature with unprecedented efficiency.

Smardt recently launched its High-lift Chiller, the newest model of the company's oil-free magnetic chiller line. Nostromo's IceBrick(TM) enables the ice-building charging unit to work at its highest available efficiency. (0.65 to 0.45 kW/RT).

Compact design - In order to decarbonize buildings, we must embed safe and sustainable energy storage in the buildings themselves. Retrofitting the existing building stock will be the key to realizing this future. Nostromo's IceBrick(TM) compact size and modular design enables fitting the system into unused spaces or positioning it on the roof, parking lots, or any other commercially neglected spaces. Smardt's chillers are also the most compact in the industry, so together the companies offer a compact solution that can be retrofitted into existing buildings.

'Combining the Nostromo system with the Smardt chiller will enable us to utilize the capabilities of our IceBrick(TM) to produce ice at unprecedented efficiencies,' said Yaron Ben nun, Nostromo's Founder and CTO, 'We are aiming to achieve efficiency at ice-making mode which will be higher than the most customer's regular chillers efficiency for delivering thermal comfort. Cold energy storage is used to shift energy in order to provide relief to the grid at critical times of the day. With the Nostromo and Smardt solution, this shift can also save energy'

'Eventually, although we do have some losses through the full cycle, we still might show a total efficiency of 100%. This might become an important milestone in our quest to bring water to the heart of the discussion on the future of energy storage. We believe water must become a significant part of the energy storage landscape, for all the good reasons - to obtain a truly sustainable future to name one'

The partnership involves the establishment of a state-of-the-art lab to develop operating protocols for both the Smardt chiller and Nostromo System to optimize the system's performance and to deliver the charging energy at the highest efficiency possible.

The companies also revealed their collaboration at the AHR Expo in Las Vegas, the major event of the industry.

Yoram Ashery, Nostromo's CEO said: 'We are excited about partnering with Smardt, as we share the passion for innovation and breaking new frontiers, together with a strong commitment to maximizing efficiencies and minimizing carbon emissions, for our customers and this planet.'

About Nostromo Energy

Nostromo accelerates the renewable energy revolution, with its sustainable energy storage

solution that enables commercial and industrial buildings to do their part in stopping climate

change by becoming large-scale energy storage assets. Nostromo paves the way to a

carbon free electric grid, while offering a safe, clean and financially beneficial system to

building owners. Nostromo's revolutionary technology, the IceBrick(TM), stores cold energy

during off-peak or surplus solar hours and uses it to power commercial space cooling, which

accounts for approximately 40% of power demand during peak hours.

