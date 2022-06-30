DGAP-News: Notice according to Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback

30.06.2022

Notice according to Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Grünwald, June 30, 2022 - The Managing Directors of AURELIUS Management SE (the "Managing Directors") as the general partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) (the "Company") resolved a share buyback program (the "Share Buyback Program 2022") for an amount of up to EUR 30 million (excluding acquisition expenses).

The Share Buyback Program 2022 is to be conducted under the authorization of the Companys annual general meeting of June 21, 2022, according to which the Companys own shares may be purchased for the purpose of retirement and to satisfy subscription rights or subscription obligations related to shares from convertible bonds. Within the Share Buyback Program 2022, it is planned to buy back up to 1,000,000 of the Companys shares, in the time from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. The Managing Directors have appropriated an amount of EUR 30 million as the largest possible total purchase price for the acquisition of shares of the Company (excluding acquisition expenses).

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbour Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated April 16, 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated March 8, 2016.

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Companys annual general meeting held on June 21, 2022, the purchase price per share (excluding acquisition expenses) may not exceed or fall short by more than 10 percent of the price of a share of the Company as determined on the trading date by the opening auction in Xetra trading. In addition, in accordance with Art. 3 (2) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated March 8, 2016, within the Share Buyback Program 2022, shares may not be acquired at a price that exceeds that of the most recent independently executed transaction or (if this should be higher) that exceeds that of the currently highest independent offer on the exchange on which the purchase is taking place.

The share buyback will be carried out under the authority and for account of the Company by a financial institution that will make its decisions regarding the timing of the acquisition of treasury shares independently and without the influence of the Company during the aforementioned period, in accordance with Art. 4 (2b) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. Therefore, the Company will exert no influence on the decisions of the financial institution. Among other things, the financial institution has also undertaken to comply with the trading conditions defined under Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated March 8, 2016 and the requirements established in the Share Buyback Program 2022.

The Share Buyback Program 2022 may be suspended and also resumed at any time where necessary and permitted under the law.

Information regarding the transactions related to the Share Buyback Program 2022- will be appropriately announced in a manner corresponding to the requirements set forth under Art. 2 (3) sentence 1 in conjunction with (2) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated March 8, 2016, on or before the end of the seventh trading day following the date on which such transactions are executed.

In addition, the Company will publish the announced transactions in the 'Investor Relations' section of its website (www.aurelius-group.com/en/equity-opportunities/) in accordance with Art. 2 (3) sentence 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 dated March 8, 2016, and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for a minimum of five years from the date of each such publication.



