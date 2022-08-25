Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.08.2022 17:06:01

DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.40 per share

DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Novem Group S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.40 per share

25.08.2022 / 17:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Novem Group S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.40 per share

Luxembourg, 25 August 2022 The shareholders of Novem Group S.A. approved all agenda items at todays Annual General Meeting (AGM) by a large majority.

The Group will therefore pay a dividend of 0.40 per share for the financial year 2021/22. At around 17.2 million, this corresponds to a distribution of 39.1% of net profit. Novem thus already exceeds the target payout ratio of 35% in its first year as a listed company.

In total, 92.3% of the voting share capital was represented at the AGM. The voting results are available on the Investor Relations website under Corporate Governance/Annual General Meeting.

About Novem

German-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,500 people at 12 locations and achieved revenue of around 615 million in FY 2021/22.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations
 		 Press Contact
Mareike Völker Isabel Henninger
Head of Investor Relations Phone: +49 69 506 037 583
Phone: +49 9205 18 1399 E-Mail: isabel.henninger@kekstcnc.com
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com  

25.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1428459

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1428459  25.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1428459&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novem Gruppemehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novem Gruppemehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novem Gruppe 8,84 -3,91% Novem Gruppe

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Powell-Rede und EZB verunsichern die Märkte: US-Börsen schließen tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelswoche deutlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen