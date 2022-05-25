DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the preliminary FY 2021/22 results presentation on 2 June 2022

DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Conference

Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the preliminary FY 2021/22 results presentation on 2 June 2022



25.05.2022 / 09:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Invitation to the preliminary FY 2021/22 results presentation on 2 June 2022

Luxembourg, 25 May 2022 Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 2 June 2022 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CEST. Günter Brenner (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the preliminary FY 2021/22 results (April 2021 to March 2022) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20220602



Alternatively, participants can listen to the presentation via conference call using the following dial-in details:

DE +49 69 201 744 220

UK +44 20 300 924 70

USA +1 877 423 083 0



PIN 65065318#

The presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 2 June 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CEST on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem

German-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,700 people at 12 locations and achieved revenues of more than 600 million in FY 2020/21.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations

Mareike Völker

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 9205 18 1399

E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com