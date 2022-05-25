+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
25.05.2022 09:30:05

DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the preliminary FY 2021/22 results presentation on 2 June 2022

25.05.2022 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Luxembourg, 25 May 2022 Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 2 June 2022 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CEST. Günter Brenner (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the preliminary FY 2021/22 results (April 2021 to March 2022) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20220602

Alternatively, participants can listen to the presentation via conference call using the following dial-in details:

DE +49 69 201 744 220
UK +44 20 300 924 70
USA +1 877 423 083 0

PIN 65065318#

The presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 2 June 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CEST on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem
German-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,700 people at 12 locations and achieved revenues of more than 600 million in FY 2020/21.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations

Mareike Völker
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 9205 18 1399
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com


Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1360667

 
