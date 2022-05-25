DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the preliminary FY 2021/22 results presentation on 2 June 2022

|
Luxembourg, 25 May 2022 Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 2 June 2022 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CEST. Günter Brenner (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the preliminary FY 2021/22 results (April 2021 to March 2022) followed by a Q&A session.
The event can be followed via webcast:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20220602
DE +49 69 201 744 220
The presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 2 June 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CEST on the Investor Relations website.
About Novem
For more information, please visit www.novem.com.
Contact Investor Relations
Mareike Völker
