DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2022/23 results presentation on 18 August 2022

Luxembourg, 11 August 2022 Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 18 August 2022 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CEST. Günter Brenner (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the first quarter results 2022/23 (April to June 2022) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20220818



Alternatively, participants can listen to the presentation via conference call using the following dial-in details:

DE +49 69 22222 5197

UK +44 330 165 4012

USA +1 646 828 8073

Confirmation code 3010377

The quarterly statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 18 August 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CEST on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem

German-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,500 people at 12 locations and achieved a revenue of around 615 million in FY 2021/22.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations

Mareike Völker

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 9205 18 1399

E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com