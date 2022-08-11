|
11.08.2022 09:00:04
DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2022/23 results presentation on 18 August 2022
|
DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference
Invitation to the Q1 2022/23 results presentation on 18 August 2022
Luxembourg, 11 August 2022 Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 18 August 2022 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CEST. Günter Brenner (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the first quarter results 2022/23 (April to June 2022) followed by a Q&A session.
The event can be followed via webcast:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20220818
DE +49 69 22222 5197
Confirmation code 3010377
The quarterly statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 18 August 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CEST on the Investor Relations website.
About Novem
German-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,500 people at 12 locations and achieved a revenue of around 615 million in FY 2021/22.
For more information, please visit www.novem.com.
Contact Investor Relations
Mareike Völker
11.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Novem Group S.A.
|19, rue Edmond Reuter
|L-5326 Contern
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU2356314745
|WKN:
|A3CSWZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1417489
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1417489 11.08.2022 CET/CEST
