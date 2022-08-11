DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2022/23 results presentation on 18 August 2022

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.08.2022 09:00:04

Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2022/23 results presentation on 18 August 2022

Novem Group S.A.
Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q1 2022/23 results presentation on 18 August 2022

11.08.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the Q1 2022/23 results presentation on 18 August 2022

Luxembourg, 11 August 2022 Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 18 August 2022 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CEST. Günter Brenner (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the first quarter results 2022/23 (April to June 2022) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20220818

Alternatively, participants can listen to the presentation via conference call using the following dial-in details:

DE +49 69 22222 5197
UK +44 330 165 4012
USA +1 646 828 8073

Confirmation code 3010377

The quarterly statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 18 August 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CEST on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem

German-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,500 people at 12 locations and achieved a revenue of around 615 million in FY 2021/22.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations

Mareike Völker
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 9205 18 1399
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com


11.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1417489

 
