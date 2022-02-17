17.02.2022 09:00:03

DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q3 2021/22 results presentation on 24 February 2022

DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures
Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q3 2021/22 results presentation on 24 February 2022

17.02.2022 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the Q3 2021/22 results presentation on 24 February 2022

Luxembourg, 17 February 2022 - Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 24 February from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CET. Günter Brenner (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the third quarter results 2021/22 (October to December 2021) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20220224

Alternatively, participants can listen to the presentation via conference call using the following dial-in details:

DE +49 69 201744220
UK +44 20 3009 2470
USA +1 877 423 0830
CH +41 44 5806522
PIN 82316314#

The quarterly statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 24 February 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CET on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem
German-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base of 18 automotive OEMs. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,700 people at 12 locations and achieved revenues of more than 600 million in FY 2020/21.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

Contact Investor Relations

Lena Reichenberger Mareike Völker
Head of Investor Relations Investor Relations Expert
Phone: +49 9205 18 1446 Phone: +49 9205 18 1399
E-Mail: investor.relations@novem.com  

17.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Novem Group S.A.
19, rue Edmond Reuter
L-5326 Contern
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2356314745
WKN: A3CSWZ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1281625

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1281625  17.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1281625&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novem Gruppemehr Nachrichten