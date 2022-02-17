|
17.02.2022 09:00:03
DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q3 2021/22 results presentation on 24 February 2022
|
DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures
Invitation to the Q3 2021/22 results presentation on 24 February 2022
Luxembourg, 17 February 2022 - Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 24 February from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CET. Günter Brenner (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the third quarter results 2021/22 (October to December 2021) followed by a Q&A session.
The event can be followed via webcast:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20220224
DE +49 69 201744220
The quarterly statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 24 February 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CET on the Investor Relations website.
About Novem
For more information, please visit www.novem.com.
Contact Investor Relations
17.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Novem Group S.A.
|19, rue Edmond Reuter
|L-5326 Contern
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|LU2356314745
|WKN:
|A3CSWZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1281625
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1281625 17.02.2022
