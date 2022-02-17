DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q3 2021/22 results presentation on 24 February 2022

DGAP-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures

Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the Q3 2021/22 results presentation on 24 February 2022



17.02.2022 / 09:00

Invitation to the Q3 2021/22 results presentation on 24 February 2022

Luxembourg, 17 February 2022 - Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 24 February from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CET. Günter Brenner (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the third quarter results 2021/22 (October to December 2021) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/novem20220224



Alternatively, participants can listen to the presentation via conference call using the following dial-in details:

DE +49 69 201744220

UK +44 20 3009 2470

USA +1 877 423 0830

CH +41 44 5806522

PIN 82316314#

The quarterly statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 24 February 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CET on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem

German-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base of 18 automotive OEMs. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,700 people at 12 locations and achieved revenues of more than 600 million in FY 2020/21.

For more information, please visit www.novem.com.

