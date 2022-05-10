|
10.05.2022 08:30:04
DGAP-News: OLB appoints Chris Eggert to the Management Board as Chief Risk Officer
DGAP-News: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG
OLB appoints Chris Eggert to the Management Board as Chief Risk Officer
Chris Eggert has around 25 years of experience in bank risk management. Since 2010, he has held various management positions at KBC Bank Deutschland AG (later Bremer Kreditbank AG; BKB), which merged with OLB as BKB in 2018. Prior to that, he held various positions in the areas of Corporate Banking and Structured Finance at Danske Bank A/S as well as Berenberg Bank in Hamburg, among others. Chris Eggert began his professional career in 1993 at Deutsche Bank AG in Lübeck with a training as a bank clerk and studied economics afterwards.
I very much welcome the Supervisory Boards decision to appoint Chris Eggert to OLBs Management Board. He has been closely connected to OLB for many years and has played a key role in shaping the Banks risk management during this time. I have come to know Chris Eggert as an excellent leader, and I am pleased that he will now bring his many years of knowledge of OLB and his high level of professional expertise to the Management Board, says Stefan Barth, Chairman of OLBs Management Board.
With the expansion of the Management Board, OLBs management team will be composed of six members as of June 1, 2022: Stefan Barth as Chairman of the Management Board, Board members Marc Ampaw, Aytac Aydin, Chris Eggert and Dr Rainer Polster, as well as General Manager Giacomo Petrobelli.
About OLB
Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB) is a modern, customer-oriented bank anchored in northwestern Germany with strong regional and international expertise. OLB operates across 2 strategic business lines: Private & Business Costumers, and Corporates & Diversified Lending. OLB serves more than 600,000 customers and has ca. EUR 24 billion of total assets.
Disclaimer
This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of OLB ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of OLB and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.
