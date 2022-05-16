DGAP-News: OTRS AG reports revenue and earnings growth in 2021 - dividend increase to EUR 0.15 per share

DGAP-News: OTRS AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

OTRS AG reports revenue and earnings growth in 2021 - dividend increase to EUR 0.15 per share



16.05.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





OTRS AG reports revenue and earnings growth in 2021 - dividend increase to EUR 0.15 per share

- Revenues increase by 13.8% to record level of EUR 11,043 thousand (previous year: EUR 9,708 thousand)

- EBITDA rises to EUR 2,395 thousand (previous year: EUR 2,308 thousand)

- Proposed dividend of EUR 0.15 per share (previous year: EUR 0.07)

- Planning confirms trend of continuous growth

Oberursel, 16 May 2022: OTRS AG (ISIN: DE000A0S9R37), the manufacturer and world's largest service provider for the service management suite OTRS, today presents its figures for the financial year 2021. In the year under review, the company continued to successfully implement its strategy and exceeded the EUR 10 million revenue mark for the first time in its history. Due to the positive business development, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 21 July 2022 to increase the dividend to EUR 0.15 per share. This corresponds to more than a doubling of the distribution compared to the previous year of EUR 0.07 per share.

In the financial year 2021, OTRS AG increased its revenue by 13.8% to a record value of EUR 11,043 thousand (previous year: EUR 9,708 thousand). The main growth driver was the share of recurring revenues, which increased by 11.2% to EUR 9,845 thousand (previous year: EUR 8,855 thousand). Recurring revenues include annual contracts with access to the OTRS software in various forms as well as security, software updates and support. Their share of total revenue in the reporting period was 89.1% (previous year: 91.2%). Other revenues increased from EUR 854 thousand in 2020 to EUR 1,198 thousand in 2021. These are mainly consulting revenues. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to EUR 2,395 thousand in the financial year 2021 (previous year: EUR 2,308 thousand). Operating cash flow of EUR 2,511 thousand was achieved. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 1,710 thousand compared to EUR 1,761 thousand in the previous year. Net income for the year was EUR 1,194 thousand compared to EUR 1,215 thousand in the previous year. This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 0.62 (previous year: EUR 0.63).

In 2022, OTRS AG will continue to consistently pursue its growth strategy in order to resolutely exploit the opportunities of the IT and software market in a value-enhancing manner. The focus here is on the sharpened product strategy tailored to the cloud version of OTRS. The Service Management Suite supports the optimal allocation and use of resources by users, which increases profitability and boosts operational efficiency. In this way, OTRS AG creates clear added value for its customers.

"We have successfully concluded the financial year 2021 despite the challenges posed by the Corona pandemic. The amount of our dividend proposal of EUR 0.15 per share reflects our strong operational development. With OTRS, we are focusing on dynamic IT trends, accompanying our customers into an increasingly digital future as a key contact partner and thus meeting continued high demand for our solutions. We are therefore optimistic about the future," says André Mindermann, CEO of OTRS AG.

Despite the ongoing Corona pandemic, the Management Board is planning revenue growth of 7% to approximately EUR 11.8 million for the financial year 2022, meaning that OTRS AG is once again following its trend of continuous growth. OTRS AG will continue to invest in the development and expansion of its know-how in the current financial year in order to further consolidate its strong position in the market. These expenditures will be reflected in the result. From this perspective, 2022 will initially be a transition year with profitability below the level of 2021. Nevertheless, the company expects a positive net income for the financial year 2022 as well. OTRS AG will be able to continue to benefit from a broad and intact digitisation trend by investing in professional-technical qualifications at an early stage. As a result, an increase in earnings is expected for the year 2023 compared to the current financial year.

The annual report 2021 of OTRS AG in english will be published on 21 July 2022 at otrs.com.



About OTRS AG

OTRS Group is the manufacturer and the world's largest provider of the enterprise service management suite OTRS, awarded with the SERVIEW CERTIFIED TOOL seal of approval.

It offers companies industry-independent solutions for structured communication in customer service, IT service management and security management. In addition to the core product OTRS, the security solutions STORM and CONTROL ensure efficient cybersecurity incident management and transparent documentation in accordance with standards such as ISO 27001.

Among its customers are Lufthansa, Airbus, Porsche, BSI (Federal Office for Security in Information Technology), Max Planck Institute, Toyota and TUI Cruises. The company consists of OTRS AG and its five subsidiaries OTRS Inc. (USA), OTRS S.A. de C.V. (Mexico), OTRS Asia Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), OTRS do Brasil Soluções Ltda. (Brazil) and OTRS Magyarország Kft. (Hungary). OTRS AG is listed on the basic board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For more information, see www.otrs.com.



Contact:



OTRS AG

Zimmersmühlenweg 11

D-61440 Oberursel

Phone: +49 (0)6172 681988-0

Fax: +49 (0)9421 56818 18

E-mail: ir@otrs.com

Internet: www.corporate.otrs.com

Investor Relations

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Bahnhofstr. 98

D-82166 Graefelfing/Munich

Tel: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03-30

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

Internet: www.crossalliance.de