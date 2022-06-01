DGAP-News: Over 99% of PATRIZIA shareholders approved conversion to SE legal structure established new leadership team to accelerate growth momentum

DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel

Over 99% of PATRIZIA shareholders approved conversion to SE legal structure established new leadership team to accelerate growth momentum



01.06.2022 / 14:04

Overwhelming majority of shareholders approved conversion of PATRIZIAs legal structure to a European Company (Societas Europaea SE) at Annual General Meeting

Highly experienced investment banker, Saba Nazar, elected as non-executive Director - further strengthening international expertise and diversity of the Board of Directors

Establishment of new Executive Committee that sits under Board of Directors and replaces Management Board of previous AG legal structure

Executive Committee now includes broader spectrum of business functions such as Transactions, Fund Management, Asset Management, Capital Markets, Investment Strategy & Research, Infrastructure, Legal, as well as Strategic Corporate M&A

Augsburg, 1 June 2022. PATRIZIA AG, a leading partner for global real assets, held its virtual Annual General Meeting today. A large majority of shareholders agreed with all items on the AGM agenda including the conversion of the company to an SE (Societas Europaea) legal structure, the expansion of the Board of Directors. In addition, a new Executive Committee has been established to manage the companys growing product portfolio, larger business scope and increasing international reach and to support PATRIZIAs mid-term growth ambitions.

The AGM appointed Saba Nazar, a highly experienced investment banker, currently Managing Director and Co-Head of Global Financial Sponsors Group at BoA Securities, as a non-executive member to the Board of Directors. Ms Nazar brings a strong international, financial services and governance background to the Board of Directors.

With the establishment of the new Executive Committee under the new SE structure, the company broadens its management capabilities across all key business functions to accelerate its mid-term strategy execution and growth ambition. The Executive Committee comprises members of the former Management Board of PATRIZIA AG and includes the following additional key management functions: Transactions, Fund Management, Asset Management, Capital Markets, Investment Strategy & Research, Infrastructure, Legal, as well as Strategic Corporate M&A.

The creation of our new Executive Committee reflects our focus on investment performance and client centricity. It also mirrors our much broader product offering, following our strategic move into infrastructure, and is testament to our truly global reach as a leading real assets player, Wolfgang Egger, CEO, and founder of PATRIZIA AG explains. At the same time, our decision-making processes at the top of our business will be faster and more agile, as the information flow in the Executive Committee will be very close to the core of our PATRIZIA business.

During the conversion of PATRIZIA from an AG to the SE legal structure, Anne Kavanagh, Member of the Management Board responsible for all real estate investments, has decided to accept a new role outside PATRIZIA. PATRIZIA has planned for a smooth transition with three leaders of PATRIZIAs real estate group - Amal Del Monaco, CEO Asset Management & Development and European Real Estate, Mahdi Mokrane, Global Head of Investment Strategy & Research and Philipp Schaper, CEO European Real Estate - taking on her respective responsibilities in the new Executive Committee.

On behalf of the Management Board, I would like to thank Anne for her great work over the past five years and wish her all the very best, Wolfgang Egger says. Anne achieved many milestones during her time with us, including the integration of four major companies we acquired and the further development and significant broadening of PATRIZIAs product offering and investment activities across Europe and internationally.

Anne Kavanagh adds: I feel privileged to have served on PATRIZIAs Management Board and to have led PATRIZIAs real estate group which is full of professional, talented and committed people, focused on delivering performance for investors. I am proud and grateful for all we achieved together in growing PATRIZIA into what it is today, from a pan-European real estate player into a leading global real assets player.

