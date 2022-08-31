DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Revenue growth continues in the first half of 2022

DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Revenue growth continues in the first half of 2022



31.08.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Revenues increased by 137% to 21.2 million in the first half of 2022, almost equaling full-year 2021 revenues

Adjusted operating EBITDA margin of 78% underlines operative strength of portfolio

Gruenwald, August 31, 2022 Pacifico Renewables Yield AG today announces its preliminary financial results for the first half of 2022. Revenues once again grew significantly. According to preliminary calculations, revenues increased by 137% to 21.2 million (2021H1: 8.9 million). Despite a sub-par electricity production in the first half of 2022, which was mainly due to weaker than expected wind conditions, additional revenues of around 3 million were generated due to high energy prices throughout Europe. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at group level, adjusted for non-recurring items, grew strongly by 138% to 15.4 million (2021H1: 6.5 million). Similarly, operating EBITDA, additionally adjusted for holding costs, amounted to 16.6 million (2021H1: 7.4 million). The adjusted operating EBITDA margin was 78% (2021H1: 83%), reflecting the operational strength of the portfolio. In comparison to the first half of 2021, the adjusted operating EBITDA margin despite the revenue growth mainly declined due to two reasons: (1) A higher solar tax in the Czech Republic as resolved by the Czech Parliament in September 2021 and effective since the beginning of this year and (2) increased expenses for real estate tax following the acquisition of a 51.8 MW onshore wind project in the Poland in November 2021.

As Pacifico Renewables disposed of its Czech portfolio of four solar parks with a total installed capacity of 7.5 MW as of July 2022, revenues of those solar parks were taken into account until then, however, from an accounting perspective the segment is considered a discontinued operation and as such not recognized as revenues but in a separate line item in the profit and loss statement. Under consideration of the discontinued segment Czech Republic, the preliminary numbers for the first half of 2022 are as follows: (i) revenues 17.8 million (2021H1: 6.3 million), (ii) adjusted EBITDA at Group level 12.7 million (2021H1: 4.1 million) and (iii) adjusted operating EBITDA 13.9 million (2021H1: 5.0 million) with a margin of 78% (2021H1: 80%).



About Pacifico Renewables Yield AG

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG is an independent power producer (IPP) evolving into a company investing more broadly into the energy transition space. The company holds a portfolio of operational wind and photovoltaic power plants across Europe and decided to acquire a large stake in the IPP clearvise AG. In the future, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG intends to go beyond renewables and beyond investing only its own balance sheet to open up to the full spectrum of opportunities offered by the rapidly evolving energy transition space and its significantly grown pipeline. The company is listed on the open market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange with additional requirements (Primärmarkt) (ISIN: DE000A2YN371).

