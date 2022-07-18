DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Successful implementation of previously announced capital increase of 1,024,915 new shares against contribution of 13,897,848 clearvise shares

DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Successful implementation of previously announced capital increase of 1,024,915 new shares against contribution of 13,897,848 clearvise shares



Gruenwald, July 18, 2022 Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) (the Company), an independent producer of electricity from renewable sources, successfully implements its previously announced contribution in kind. In this context, the management board and supervisory board resolved to issue 1,024,915 new shares against contribution of 13,897,848 shares in clearvise AG, Wiesbaden, (equals approximately 21.9% in clearvise AG) to the Companys anchor shareholder, Pelion Green Future Alpha GmbH. The new shares will be issued at an exchange ratio based on volume-weighted average prices of 13.56 clearvise shares per share in the Company. The Company will not issue any additional shares as part of the contribution in kind.

The Company will register an increase of the Companys share capital from 3,721,042.00 by 1,024,915.00 to 4,745,957.00 against contributions in kind with exclusion of subscription rights of existing shareholders with the commercial register. The new shares carry dividend rights from January 1, 2021.

About Pacifico Renewables Yield AG

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG is an independent power producer (IPP) evolving into a company investing more broadly into the energy transition space. The company holds a portfolio of operational wind and photovoltaic power plants across Europe and decided to acquire a large stake in the IPP clearvise AG. In the future, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG intends to go beyond renewables and beyond investing only its own balance sheet to open up to the full spectrum of opportunities offered by the rapidly evolving energy transition space and its significantly grown pipeline. The company is listed on the open market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange with additional requirements (Primärmarkt) (ISIN: DE000A2YN371).

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG or of any of its subsidiaries. The securities have already been sold.

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions, and forecasts concerning the future business situation, earnings situation, and results of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (forward-looking statements). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "will", or "should" and their negation and similar variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, forecasts and assumptions of the management board of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, therefore actual results, performance and events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein should not be construed as guarantees of future performance or results and are not necessarily reliable indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are only valid on the date of this publication. Pacifico Renewables Yield AG will not update the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions contained in this release in light of subsequent events or circumstances, nor will it reflect subsequent events or circumstances or correct inaccuracies that arise after the date of this release as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and the company does not assume any obligation to do so. The company does not assume any responsibility whatsoever that the forward-looking statements or assumptions contained herein will occur.