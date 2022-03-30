|
30.03.2022 10:00:11
DGAP-News: PAION AG ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT BOARD
PAION AG ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT BOARD
- Sebastian Werner to succeed Abdelghani Omari as Chief Financial Officer
- New CFO of PAION AG with many years of experience at international pharmaceutical companies
Sebastian Werner has extensive experience in finance and has held senior positions in the pharmaceutical and life science industry for over 20 years. He started this international career at Hoffmann La Roche where, among other things, he worked for 6 years as CFO for the Corporate Operations division group and then for Zimmer Biomet Deutschland GmbH, where he was CFO and Managing Director for Central Europe for 9 years. Sebastian Werner studied human medicine at the University of Erlangen and business administration at the Duale Hochschule Lörrach and successfully completed his studies as MBA, Finance and Controlling (BA).
"With his many years of international expertise in the pharmaceutical industry, Sebastian Werner is an excellent addition to the Management Board of PAION AG. His appointment supports our path to align the management for the future challenges of a specialty pharma company. I wish him every success in his new role," said Dr. Jörg Spiekerkötter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PAION AG. "My special and sincere thanks also go to Mr. Omari for his successful work and great commitment to PAION over the past 14 years," commented Dr. Jörg Spiekerkötter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PAION AG. "We wish Mr. Omari all the best for the future."
"His extensive experience in leading a commercial pharmaceutical company makes Mr. Werner our preferred candidate to succeed Mr. Omari. Sebastian Werner will support the company on its path to becoming a leading specialty pharma company," commented Dr. Jim Phillips, CEO of PAION AG.
A picture as well as the curriculum vitae of Sebastian Werner can be found at https://www.paion.com/unternehmen/ueber-paion/management/.
In addition, PAION markets two intensive care products in selected European countries: Angiotensin II (GIAPREZA(R)), a vasoconstrictor indicated for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock, and eravacycline (XERAVA(R)), a novel fluorocycline type of antibiotic indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults.
PAION's mission is to be a leading specialty pharmaceutical company in the fields of anesthesia and critical care by bringing novel products to market to benefit patients, doctors and other stakeholders in healthcare.
PAION is headquartered in Aachen (Germany).
Contact
Language:
English
Company:
PAION AG
Heussstraße 25
52078 Aachen
Germany
Phone:
+49 (0)241-4453-0
Fax:
+49 (0)241-4453-100
E-mail:
info@paion.com
Internet:
www.paion.com
ISIN:
DE000A0B65S3
WKN:
A0B65S
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID:
1311713
End of News
DGAP News Service
