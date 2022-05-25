|
25.05.2022 15:00:02
DGAP-News: PAION AG: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES ALL AGENDA ITEMS AND ELECTS MICHAEL SCHLENK AND GREGOR SIEBERT TO THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
|
DGAP-News: PAION AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PAION AG: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES ALL AGENDA ITEMS AND ELECTS MICHAEL SCHLENK AND GREGOR SIEBERT TO THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
- Agenda items approved with a large majority
- Michael Schlenk and Gregor Siebert elected as successors to Dr Dr Antonijevic and Dr Jörg Spiekerkötter; Dr Hans Christoph Tanner re-elected
Aachen (Germany), 25 May 2022 PAION AG, a specialty pharma company (ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: PA8), today announces that the Annual General Meeting of the company on 25 May 2022 approved the proposed resolutions submitted by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board with a large majority. The results are available on the company's website www.paion.com/medien-investoren/hauptversammlung.
In addition, Michael Schlenk and Gregor Siebert were elected to the Supervisory Board, replacing Dr Dr Irina Antonijevic and Dr Jörg Spiekerkötter. Mr Schlenk will take over the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board from Dr Spiekerkötter. In addition, Dr Hans Christoph Tanner was re-elected as a member of the Supervisory Board.
"We are delighted to have gained two recognised experts from the pharmaceutical industry as members of PAION AG's Supervisory Board. With their expertise, they will be able to make important contributions to PAION's future development," said Dr. Jörg Spiekerkötter, outgoing Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PAION AG. "For me, this was the last Annual General Meeting of PAION AG after 15 years. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all employees and partners who have contributed to the company's development. I am convinced that PAION will be successful with its products and wish the company and its employees every success. "
Michael Schlenk, designated Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PAION AG, commented: "I am delighted about the election to the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting. I would like to thank Dr. Spiekerkötter for his early and trusting involvement in my new task. He has accompanied the company through various phases. He was instrumental in the decision to acquire CeNeS and thus the early project Remimazolam in 2008 and supported PAION in bringing this innovative product to patients worldwide. I am convinced of PAION's corporate strategy and look forward to accompanying the company on its way to becoming a commercially successful specialty pharma company and to supporting it with my expertise."
###
About Michael Schlenk
About Gregor Siebert
In addition, PAION markets two intensive care products in selected European countries: Angiotensin II (GIAPREZA®), a vasoconstrictor indicated for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock, and eravacycline (XERAVA®), a novel fluorocycline type of antibiotic indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults.
PAIONs mission is to be a leading specialty pharmaceutical company in the fields of anesthesia and critical care by bringing novel products to market to benefit patients, doctors and other stakeholders in healthcare.
PAION is headquartered in Aachen (Germany).
Disclaimer:
25.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PAION AG
|Heussstraße 25
|52078 Aachen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)241-4453-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)241-4453-100
|E-mail:
|info@paion.com
|Internet:
|www.paion.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B65S3
|WKN:
|A0B65S
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1361447
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1361447 25.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!